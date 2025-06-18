CAMCONIA Chairman Urges Operators to Participate Actively in Insurance Week Activities

The chairman of the Corporate Affairs Managers of Nigeria Insurance Association (CAMCONIA), Segun Bankole, has called on insurance sector operators to be actively involved through their individual companies in the forthcoming maiden edition of the Insurance Week which kicks off June 27 through July 4, 2025.

He made this plea at the monthly meeting of the Corporate Affairs Managers of the Nigerian Insurance industry.

He said the insurance week would be a pivotal platform for the insurance industry in Nigeria to showcase the importance of insurance to the everyday life of every Nigerian wherever they are located. The theme of the maiden edition of the Insurance Week is tagged, Insurance for All: Securing Nigeria’s Future.

According to the President of CIIN, Yetunde Ilori, the Insurance week is an initiative of the institute designed to promote insurance awareness, stakeholder engagement and industry collaboration.

She said it was going to be a week-long event that would feature various activities geared towards enhancing the visibility of the insurance industry, educating the public on the benefits of insurance, and fostering professional growth within the sector. She further said that the week-long event would be the beginning of another positive turning point for the insurance industry in the country as all the lined-out activities have been planned to create an enduring and lasting memory in the minds of the insuring public, the practitioners of the business and the general public at large.

Speaking on the planned activities of the Insurance Week, the Chairman of the organising committee and Past President of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria, CIIN, Mr Eddie Efekoha, said a lot of rigour and deliberateness has gone into the planning of the Insurance Week and everyone involved was looking forward to having an event that would create the needed engagement and stimulate patronage for the insurance industry in the days ahead. “The Insurance Week will provide the various brands in the Nigerian insurance industry to put on display their various offerings and the value they can create for their customers in any part of the country. It is an opportunity to flaunt their brands in a very unique, competitive and cooperative manner while engendering the growth of the insurance industry in the country and possibly, beyond. He enjoined heads of Corporate Communications and Corporate Affairs Managers of the insurance industry to be proactively and consciously involved in the Insurance week.