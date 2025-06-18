Benue Killings: President Tinubu Arrives Makurdi, Visits Victims

President Bola Tinubu has arrived at Makurdi Airport on a one-day visit to Benue.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the president touched down at exactly 1:40pm.

He was received at the airport by Gov. Hyacinth Alia of Benue and Sen. George Akume, Secretary to the Government of Federation (SGF).

NAN reports that all the North Central governors, ministers, political appointees, and stakeholders were also on ground at the airport to receive him.

The President, upon arrival, met with survivors of the Yelewata Town attack who are receiving medical treatment at the Benue State University Teaching Hospital, Makurdi.

He will thereafter hold a town hall meeting with Benue stakeholders as part of efforts to bring to an end the ongoing senseless attacks, killings, and displacement of citizens. (NAN)