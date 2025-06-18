Academy Unites Over 450 Alumni to Shape Africa’s Commercial Future

In a landmark moment for Africa’s marketing and business landscape, the Brand Management Academy (BMA) has officially launched its Alumni Network — a bold initiative aimed at uniting and empowering the next generation of brand and commercial leaders across the continent.

The inaugural ceremony, held in Lagos, brought together a powerhouse of professionals from diverse industries to celebrate, connect, and chart a shared vision for the future of brand leadership in Africa.

The event officially launched a growing community of over 450 marketing and sales professionals trained by BMA, cutting across key industries including FMCG, tech, finance, telecommunications, and manufacturing.

Speaking at the event, the Founder of BMA, Dr. Abiodun Ajiborode, emphasized the importance of the Alumni Network to the Academy’s long-term vision.

“The alumni network was always part of the plan. We didn’t just want to produce skilled professionals, we wanted to build an ecosystem of brand custodians. A platform where leaders can grow, collaborate, and influence the industries they serve.”

The Network is already gearing up for impact, with plans for mentorship programs, thought leadership sessions, community outreach, and strategic partnerships to drive marketing innovation across Africa.