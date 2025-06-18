ABU Wins Inaugural ECOWAS Moot Court Competition

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, has emerged as the winner of the inaugural ECOWAS Moot Court Competition.

The competition, which had eight universities compete for the top prize of N5 million, had the University of Jos as its first runner-up, receiving N3 million.

Organised by the ECOWAS Community Court of Justice, the competition, which concluded over the weekend, also featured law undergraduates from American University, Yola; University of Nigeria, Nsukka; Igbinedion University, Okada; Lagos State University; Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti; and the University of Uyo.

The Moot Court Competition, marking a significant step towards deepening youth engagement in regional integration and justice, was held under the theme ‘Promoting Regional Integration and Human Rights through Judicial Processes in West Africa’.

In his closing remarks, the President of the court, Justice Ricardo Claúdio Monteiro Goncalves, described the event as a “historic milestone” for the ECOWAS Court and a “beacon of hope” for the next generation of legal professionals in West Africa. Applauding the eloquence, analytical acumen, and professionalism displayed by the participants.

He congratulated all the universities represented, declaring that “every team is a winner” for its invaluable contributions.

Goncalves also announced that, following the overwhelming success of the maiden edition, the Moot Court Competition will become an annual flagship programme of the court, with plans to expand participation to universities across all ECOWAS Member States.

“By creating platforms such as this, the Court not only demystifies its work but also plants the seeds of a more robust legal culture—one that upholds justice, human rights, regional cooperation, and the rule of law,” he stated.

Delivering the vote of thanks, the Vice-President of the court, Justice Sengu Mohamed Koroma, lauded the competition as a powerful blend of vision and execution. He commended the students for their dedication and decorum and acknowledged the essential roles played by judges, academic mentors, ECOWAS institutions, and development partners.

“Whether or not you won today,” he told the participants, “you have all emerged as ambassadors of law and justice in the ECOWAS region.”