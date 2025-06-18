48 Students Set for 2025 Cowbellpedia Quarter Final Stage

Forty-eight students from the junior and secondary categories that made it to the quarter finals quiz rounds of the 2025 Cowbellpedia Mathematics competition are set for a brain-powered clash that promises to keep everyone watching closely across the country.

This year’s competition had a major glow up with the dream board, wall of fame, practice pod for last-minute revision, cozy relaxation areas to take a deep breath and have fun with games, and the Cowbell Café to enjoy different snacks powered up with Cowbell.

This season is not just about who answers the most questions correctly; every episode has been an intense moment that has kept Nigerians glued to their screens and buzzing on social media, rooting for their next champion.

Each episode had the Fastest Fingers segment, 60 Seconds of Fame, with pressure-cooked performance, and Questions from the Cowbellpedia Bank, where the sharpest are separated from the merely brilliant.

In one standout episode, viewers watched Onyema Alexis and Adoga Agbo David make history with jaw-dropping performances in the ‘60 Seconds of Fame’ segment, securing some of the highest-ever scores recorded on the show.

Another tension-filled episode delivered a surprise tie-breaker round between Chidinma and Oyekale Obaloluwa, leaving the audience holding their breath. And no one could forget the emotional moment when a student, overwhelmed mid-round, made a powerful comeback and earned a standing ovation from peers and teachers.

After facing a three-stage intellectual battle, the students who made it to the quarterfinals in the junior categories are: Ayanfeoluwa, Sochima, Ufondu, Valentine, Odighienaan, Oluwaseyi, David, Jeremiah, KingDavid, Salvin, Hallel, Peace, Bryan, Blessed, Samuel, Joshua, Oladayo, Enike, Obaloluwa, Inioluwa, Gbolahan, Tochukwu, Alexis, and Arthur.

The senior category quarter finalists are: Elizabeth, Ireoluwa, Isreal, Jessica, Kamsi, Modebare, Mufeed, Ofumfeke, Osamudiamen, Chinemerem, Daramola, Derek, Oluwadamilare, Prince, Sinmi, Umar, Lyon, Adoga, Kenechukwu, Makinde, Fopefoluwa, Mofetoluwa, Olumide, and Ololade.

With the quiz show host, Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman and quiz master, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, the elimination episodes were more than just a show; it was a brain-powered battleground. While Linda keeps spirits high behind the scenes at the Cowbell Café, Ebuka leads the on-air mental warfare with charm and sharp precision.

The students had fun at the Cowbell café with the host, where they relaxed and had last-minute preparation before they were sent to the quiz master at the brain-powered battleground.

Speaking on the show’s impact, the Category Manager, Dairy, Promasidor Nigeria, Donatus Ukpai said: “Cowbellpedia celebrates more than just intelligence, it’s about unlocking the future. These students are the ones who will change the world, and we are proud to spotlight them.”

Media and Equity Manager, Olawande Meyungbo said: ‘‘The journey is only just beginning. We are proud of every contestant, and we can’t wait to see how far these Mega Minds will go.”

With over ₦100 million worth of prizes at stake, including ₦5 million for each category winner, high-end gadgets, and an all-expense-paid trip to Kenya, this is not just a competition; it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Cowbell’s VitaRich formula in every cup, fortified with Vitamin B9 for sharper thinking, these students are not only competing, but they are also fueled for greatness.

The quarterfinal episode airs every Saturday on Africa Magic Family at 5 pm – 6 pm, and a rerun on Mondays at 2 pm – 3 pm. The show also airs on TVC on Saturdays at 8 pm – 9 pm, and NTA on Sundays at 3 pm – 4 pm.