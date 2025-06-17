Tuggar: Departure of Niger, Burkina Faso, Mali from ECOWAS Has Not Affected Trade, Relations Among W’African Countries

Michael Olugbodein Abuja





The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar has said the exit of Burkina-Faso, Mali and Niger, the three Alliance of Sahel States from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has not affected trade and bilateral relations among countries in the sub-region.

Addressing a press conference on the forthcoming West African Economic Forum to be hosted by Nigeria, Tuggar said there has not been any notable distortion in trade and relations between the rest of the countries still in ECOWAS and the departing AES countries.

He said for instance, Nigeria still has running the Nigeria-Niger Joint Commission and trade is as healthy as it used to be before the neighbouring country left ECOWAS.

Tuggar, who also added that there has not been any friction in the relationship between the two countries, said the same thing can be said of other countries in the region with AES countries.

On the summit scheduled for 20th and 21st June 2025 at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre, Abuja, the Minister expressed Nigeria’s readiness to host the inaugural event aimed at showcasing West Africa to the rest of the world.

Tuggar, while noting that the forum was an initiative of President Bola Tinubu and aimed at strengthening economic ties, unlocking investment opportunities, and promoting sustainable development across West Africa, added that the summit is designed to foster regional integration and economic cooperation among member states.

He said: “We’re not just talking about ECOWAS and ECOWAS states, but indeed to all states, businesses, private sector, development finance institutions that pertain to the West African region.

“What we’re talking about is regional integration. What we’re doing with each other. How do we strengthen that so that we’re trading more?

“The event aims to unlock investment opportunities by identifying and supporting investment-ready projects. Furthermore, the summit seeks to foster sustainable development by encouraging inclusive economic growth and development.

“The event will feature a range of activities, including a deal room, business conferences, and cultural events showcasing the region’s rich heritage.

“Overall, the West Africa Economic Summit promises to be a landmark event, driving regional integration, promoting economic cooperation, and fostering sustainable development in West Africa.

“With its unique approach and focus on private sector participation, the summit has the potential to unlock new opportunities for growth and development in the region.

“The summit will provide a platform for governments and the private sector to engage and address concerns related to security and other issues affecting business in the region.”

He also added that, “The summit’s objectives align with the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) ambitions, focusing on promoting intra-African trade by strengthening regional trade and investment.”

Tuggar also pointed out that the initiative will be driven by the private sector.

He noted that it was the private sector that will drive the initiative while the governments provide all the necessary support for them to excel.

The minister also highlighted the importance of peace and security in the region saying, “For business to take place, to thrive, the environment must be secure, emphasising the importance of collective efforts to address security challenges.”

He explained that: “The summit is not modelled after the World Economic Forum in Davos, but rather a novel, homegrown African original idea.

“We’re focusing this administration on preferring homegrown solutions to our problem, instead of copying and pasting what exists in other regions.”

Tuggar revealed that the Alliance of Sahel States, AES, are invited for the summit.