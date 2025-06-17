Tinubu Reschedules Visit to Kaduna, Heads to Benue Tomorrow to Calm Nerves over Persistent Killings

•Dispatches SGF, IGP, NSA, heads of intelligence agencies to state ahead of visit, to hold court with stakeholders

•President, Abbas push for multi-layered approach to national security •Alia: 151 killed in Yelewata massacre, blames armed herders, terrorists

•Akume, NGF, Atiku, Obi, Mark, PDP, Labour Party, others condemn crisis

DejiElumoye, ChuksOkocha, Michael Olugbode, OlawaleAjimotokan, Sunday Aborisade, Linus Aleke, Juliet Akoje, KuniTyessiin Abuja, Hammed Shittuin Ilorin, George Okohin Makurdiand FunmiOgundarein Lagos





President Bola Tinubu is scheduled to visit Benue State tomorrow for an on-the-spot assessment of conditions in the North-central state following persistent violent killings by suspected Fulani herders.

Tinubu would try to foster peace and address impacted communities in the state.

The president, initially billed to embark on an official visit to Kaduna State tomorrow, has now rescheduled the state visit to Thursday.

According to a release yesterday by the presidential spokesperson, BayoOnanuga, the president’s visit aims to assess first-hand the recurring crisis that has claimed numerous lives and caused significant destruction in Benue State.

During his stay, Tinubu will hold a town hall meeting with stakeholders, including traditional rulers; political, religious, and community leaders; and youth groups, to seek lasting solutions to the hostilities.

In preparation for the visit, Tinubu has already sent Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume; Inspector General of Police (IGP), KayodeEgbetokun; National Security Adviser (NSA), MallamNuhuRibadu; heads of intelligence agencies; and Chairmen of the Senate and House Defence Committees to Benue State.

Tinubu had previously condemned the violence in Benue State and called on all leaders and residents to embrace peace, love, and mutual understanding.

Speaking also at the inauguration of the Greater Abuja Water Supply Network, Loops 1, 2, 5, and 6, held along Airport Road, Tinubu observed a minute of silence in honour of victims of recent violence in Benue State, and extended his heartfelt condolences to the affected families and communities.

The president said in the statement, “While I sympathise with the people of Benue, I’ve spoken to the governor. The leadership of Benue should accept our condolences and try hard – very consciously – to maintain peace and harmony among themselves.

“We are a huge family living in the same house, staying in different rooms, but living together in harmony.”

Tinubu, Abbas Push for Multi-layered Approach to National Security

President Bola Tinubu and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas stressed the urgent need for a comprehensive and multifaceted strategy to address Nigeria’s complex and evolving security challenges.

They emphasised the importance of strengthening the legal framework to improve coordination and intelligence sharing among the country’s security agencies.

Tinubu and Abbas spoke during a one-day legislative dialogue focused on constitutional amendments and reforms to the national security architecture, organised by the House Committee on Constitution Review, in collaboration with the Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA).

Speaking through the Minister of Defence, Mohammed BadaruAbubakar, Tinubu stressed the need to realign Nigeria’s security structure with current realities.

He cautioned that relying solely on a centralised system or moving towards complete decentralisation would not adequately secure the country.

According to Tinubu, rising calls for the creation of state police, increasing cybercrime threats, and the demand for improved inter-agency intelligence cooperation highlight the need for a more flexible and collaborative security setup.

He outlined the range of security threats facing Nigeria, from terrorism in the North-east and banditry in the North-west to the farmer-herder conflicts in the Middle Belt and separatist movements in the South-east, emphasising that no single agency can address the issues alone.

Tinubu pointed to the government’s integrated security strategy, which included intelligence coordination, joint task forces, and unified offensives, as having yielded tangible outcomes, such as breaking up separatist groups in the South-east and disrupting criminal operations in the North-west.

“These initiatives have led to fewer high-profile kidnappings and stronger responses to cross-border threats,” Tinubu said, citing them as proof that an all-of-government approach is effective.

Under the Renewed Hope Agenda, Tinubu highlighted progress, such as the establishment of the National Safe Schools Response Coordination Centre, the deployment of surveillance drones and mine-resistant vehicles, and a shift towards community policing to build trust with citizens.

Earlier, Abbas, in his remarks, stated the timeliness of the dialogue, stressing the importance of reviewing outdated laws to better respond to current security threats.

He argued that Nigeria’s security issues required a strategy that was “multi-dimensional, inclusive, technologically informed, and responsive”, saying such a strategy must rest on a firm legal and institutional base.

Abbas stated, “Our goal is to redesign the security system so it can truly address insecurity. This dialogue also serves as a platform to fine-tune key bills, such as the one proposing state police.

“The House of Representatives is prepared to go beyond mere legislative motions to enact meaningful reforms that support federal anti-insecurity measures.”

Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu, who chairs the Constitution Review Committee, described the event as a critical “diagnostic session.”

Kalu observed that past security-related laws were often crafted without adequate input from those engaged directly in the field.

“As lawmakers, our reforms must be grounded in accurate diagnoses. We’re here to hear from those on the frontlines who understand the real challenges,” Kalu said.

Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa, also called for urgent updates to Nigeria’s legal and constitutional frameworks in light of emerging threats, such as cyber warfare, hybrid conflicts, and insurgency.

He criticised the existing legal structures as outdated, pointing to unclear chains of command and ambiguous detention protocols that hinder effective internal military operations.

Musa recommended: reforms to amend the Armed Forces Act and related constitutional clauses, setting up field and permanent court martials in all commands, giving constitutional status to court-martials as superior courts of record, granting the military power to investigate and detain suspects during internal security missions, empowering the navy to collaborate with Customs and Immigration on inland waterways to tackle piracy and smuggling, and introducing a merit-based system for appointing service chiefs.

He further proposed that court-martials be authorised to prosecute individuals captured in acts of terrorism or insurrection under martial law.

“Security is more than just weaponry, it depends on legal clarity, institutional capacity, and public trust,” Musa said.

National Security Adviser (NSA), NuhuRibadu, represented by National Coordinator, National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC), Maj. Gen. AdamuLaka, emphasised that constitutional structure and national security were deeply linked.

He stressed the need for a constitution that was inclusive, proactive, and capable of addressing the root causes of conflicts, arguing that such a constitution is essential to building national cohesion.

“The constitution must grow with the aspirations and challenges of Nigerians. It should help resolve grievances, protect rights, and strengthen trust between citizens and the state,” Ribadu said.

He praised the National Assembly for initiating the dialogue and urged lawmakers to consider reforms that decentralise service delivery, enhance institutional capacity, and improve governance efficiency.

“As we deliberate today,” he stated, “let’s remember that constitutional reform is not only about structure, it’s also about safeguarding the unity, stability, and sovereignty of our Republic.”

Alia: 151 Killed in Yelewata Massacre, Blames Armed Herders, Terrorists

Benue State Governor Hyacinth Alia, yesterday, confirmed that at least 151 people were killed in the recent massacre in Yelewata, Guma Local Government Area, during an attack by armed herders and terrorist groups.

Alia, who spoke during an interview on ARISE TV Primetime, described the assault as the most devastating in recent times. He said the death toll rose from 59 earlier in the day to 151 as more bodies, many burned beyond recognition, were discovered in homes and bushes.

“Two are still in the morgue, and 18 have yet to be buried,” he said, stressing, “Four more bodies were just found in the bushes.”

Despite the long history of farmer-herder conflicts in Benue State, the governor emphasised that the attacks had evolved into something far more sinister.

“This is no longer about farmer-herder clashes,” he said, “What we are facing now are full-scale assaults by well-armed bandits and terrorists.”

The Yelewata area, which borders Nasarawa State, was targeted by the assailants who reportedly arrived via a river route, bypassing military and police checkpoints.

“They came in large numbers and first attacked the security personnel on the highway. When they were pushed back, they regrouped and overwhelmed the community,” Alia explained.

He acknowledged that President Bola Tinubu had previously ordered the Chief of Army Staff to take personal charge of the security situation in Benue following similar attacks.

“Three mobile military units were deployed, and they helped calm the situation in Sankara, where the earlier violence had occurred,” he said.

However, he observed a dangerous shift in attacks from the Sankara axis to Guma and Gwer West previously considered calm.

He said despite federal intervention, the attacks had continued.

“Yes, there was support from the federal government. But it is not enough if people are still being slaughtered,” the governor stated.

He said local forces needed to be empowered to defend their communities, stressing that Nigeria must man its unmanned borders.

Asked about Tinubu’s suggestion to organise peace meetings between warring communities, Alia expressed scepticism about negotiating with faceless terror groups.

He said, “We’ve handled farmer-herder crises through community reconciliation in the past. But this is now on a different level. These are external armed groups, not local communities at odds.”

He, however, said he remained hopeful, regardless.

“We had visits today from the Inspector General of Police and the Chief of Defence Staff, who both promised new strategies if current ones fail. The president is also expected in Benue on Wednesday, and his presence will go a long way,” Alia explained.

The governor sued for unity and vigilance, saying, “We need to man our borders, think together, plan together, and protect our land together. We need peace and we must all come together to defend it.”

Akume: Benue Killings Disheartening

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, described the continued bloodletting and mindless killings across Benue State as both disheartening and utterly condemnable.

In a statement yesterday, Akume described the latest carnages as one too many, adding that it is not merely a tragedy for Benue, but a deep wound to the soul of the nation.

He stated, “These dastardly acts are not restricted to Benue State alone. Plateau and Zamfara states also suffer the same fate. These killings are economic deterministic, not religious driven.

“The innocent lives lost — men, women, and children — will not be forgotten. We mourn them not as strangers, but as brothers and sisters, bound together by a shared humanity and a common destiny.”

The SGF exhorted all sons and daughters of Benue, leaders, traditional institutions, and key stakeholders to urgently come together to forge a path towards lasting peace and security.

He called on the people to rise above division and act decisively to protect their people and preserve their future.

Akume stated, “I express profound appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR for his swift directive for a full security operation to rid Benue of these killers and bring the perpetrators to justice.

“It is to be noted also, that the federal government has rendered assistance through NEMA, while more troops have been deployed to Benue state to handle the explosive situation.

“For my part, as a son of the soil and a key stakeholder, I will not relent in consulting, mobilising, and coordinating all necessary efforts to find and implement a durable solution, as I am doing the same for all the other affected states.

“As believers, Christians, Muslims, traditionalists, we believe in the sanctity of human lives. Any single life lost offends the sensibility of God Almighty. All of us must live as brothers and sisters in peace and harmony.”

IG, CDS Vow to Chase Out Killers in Benue

inspector General (IG) of police, KayodeEgbetokun and Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, vowed to Chase and apprehend those involved in the killing of over 200 people in Yelwata, Benue State.

Egbetokun and Musa were in Makurdi yesterday to access the extent of the tragedy at Yelwata. They promised to restore peace to the state

The IG, who paid a sympathy visit to Governor Hyacinth Alia, alongside his team, at Government House, Makurdi, described the killings as barbaric.

He sympathised with Alia over the colossal loss.

Egbetokun pledged to collaborate with other security agencies to tackle insurgency in the state.

He stated, “I am here to access the situation and work together with other law enforcement agencies to proffer permanent solution to the pogrom ravaging the state.

“I am worried over the unending human carnage and everything humanly possible would be done to ensure peaceful coexistence in the State.”

Responding, Alia thanked the IG and CDS for the visit.

“Let me commend them for the concern demonstrated at different times during crises situations in the state,” he stated.

He also appreciated Tinubu for his resilience and unwavering commitment towards ensuring the end to the human carnage in the state.

Meanwhile, Egbetokun directed the immediate deployment of additional tactical teams and assets to counter the continued killings in Benue State.

He also assigned Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Department of Operations, DIG Kwazhi Dali Yakubu, to take charge and oversee the operations aimed at restoring peace and serenity in the state.

Spokesperson of the force, OlumuyiwaAdejobi, an Assistant Commissioner of Police, in a statement, revealed that the IG was accompanied to Benue State by some senior officers.

They included Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Department of Operations, Yakubu, Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Department of Logistics and Supply, DIG AdebolaAyindeHamzat, the AIG Zone 4, AIG Zachariah Fera, and the CP SIS, CP AbayomiShogunle.

“Upon his arrival in Benue State, the IGP visited the state government, where he commiserated with the state governor, Hyacinth Alia, who expressed his ease and delight at the IGP’s visit and the deployment of personnel and tactical assets over time and even at the moment,” Adejobi said.

The statement said in his discussion with the governor, the IGP condemned the attacks, describing the killings as senseless and an act of terrorism.

He reassured the governor of the Nigeria Police’s efforts to rein in the situation and bring the perpetrators of the heinous and barbaric acts to justice.

The IGP also seized the opportunity to visit the Yelwata community, where he inspected the damage done and engaged with community leaders alongside the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa.

NGF: Killings Are Affront to Humanity

Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), yesterday, condemned the bloody attack on the people of Yelewata and Daudu in the Guma Local Government Area of Benue State, describing it as an affront to human dignity.

A statement issued by NGF Chairman, AlhajiAbdulRamanAbdulRazaq, who is also the governor of Kwara State, said the heinous act represented a grievous affront to human dignity and must be condemned.

NGF condoled the governor of Benue State, Hyacinth Alia, and the people of Yelewata and Daudu.

The statement said, “The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), under the leadership of His Excellency AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, Executive Governor of Kwara State and Chairman of the Forum, extends its profound condolences to His Excellency Dr. Hyacinth Iormem Alia, the Government and people of Benue State, regarding the devastating attack on the communities of Yelewata and Daudu in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State.

“This heinous act represents a grievous affront to human dignity and must be unequivocally condemned. The Nigeria Governors’ Forum stands in unwavering solidarity with the bereaved families and the State Government at this time of profound sorrow.

“We pray for the peaceful repose of the departed souls, divine comfort for grieving families, speedy recovery for the injured, and the resilience of survivors.

“The forum pledges its full cooperation and readiness to assist Benue State and relevant authorities in restoring peace and security.

“We urge every Nigerian, irrespective of creed or affiliation, to denounce such brutality and collaborate towards forging a nation rooted in peace, justice, and mutual respect.”

Atiku: Benue Can’t Bleed in Silence

Former Vice President AtikuAbubakar said the killings in Benue State must not be allowed to continue, saying the state cannot continue to bleed in silence.

While warning that enough was enough, he stated, “The bloodshed in Benue State has reached a devastating crescendo — a brutal and heart-wrenching reality that can no longer be ignored.

“For years, families have buried their loved ones in silence, villages have been ravaged, and communities shattered, while those in power watch from a distance, offering nothing but hollow assurances.

“How much more must the people of Benue endure before their humanity is acknowledged? Their demand is simple: to live in peace, to sleep without fear, to farm without being slaughtered, and to raise their children without the constant shadow of violence.

“When citizens take to the streets to protest this injustice, they are not inciting rebellion, they are crying for help.

‘’They are demanding what every Nigerian is constitutionally entitled to: the right to life and the protection of that life by the state. But what do they receive in return? Tear gas. Brutality. Disdain. It is pouring hot oil on an open wound.”

Atiku added, “To unleash force on grieving, defenceless citizens is not governance, it is cruelty. It is a betrayal of the sacred duty of leadership. What kind of government meets a cry for safety with the barrel of a gun and a canister of gas?

“The silence, the indifference, the lack of urgency, it is all damning. It speaks to a deeper rot in the conscience of leadership, a frightening normalisation of violence against the very people they swore to protect.”

The former vice president said, “This is a call to conscience to every leader at both the federal and state levels: stop turning a blind eye while Benue drowns in blood. Stop offering condolences and start offering solutions.

“Work with security agencies, deploy resources, and craft a security architecture that prioritises human lives over political optics. Benue is not alone. From Plateau to Zamfara, Kaduna to Taraba; the cries are the same. Nigerians are bleeding and begging to be heard.

‘’We urge the people not to be silenced. Raise your voices. Demand accountability. Demand justice. Demand a government that sees you, hears you, and protects you. History will not be kind to those who chose power over people. The time to act is now.’’

David Mark, NCPA Lament Govt’s Inability to Neutralise Benue Crises Perpetrators

Former President of the Senate, David Mark, and the North Central Peace Advocates (NCPA), yesterday, condemned what they described as failure of the Nigerian government to name, confront, and neutralise the perpetrators of the violence currently rocking Benue State.

They expressed their disappointments in two separate statements issued in Abuja, where they spoke about their deep concern over the relentless attacks on communities in Benue.

They warned that the repeated framing of the violence as “herders-farmers clashes” dangerously misrepresented the nature of the crisis.

Mark, one of Benue’s prominent political leaders, in a statement, issued a grave warning, saying, “If the government fails to act, the people may be forced to defend themselves.

“This is a senseless and tragic carnage. No government should watch its citizens being slaughtered and expect them to remain passive forever. If this continues, self-defence will become inevitable.”

Mark called on both the federal government and the Benue State government under Governor Hyacinth Alia to urgently scale up security measures.

Coordinator of NCPA, Frank Utor, said, “This is not a farmer-herder conflict. The killers are not herdsmen. They are well-coordinated, heavily armed and politically motivated terror groups backed by international networks.

“They ride on motorcycles, not on camels. They steal cattle to fund their activities, and their goal is simple—destabilise Nigeria.”

The group faulted successive governments for mischaracterising the conflict, arguing that such misdiagnosis has impeded the work of security agencies.

PDP Holds Tinubu Responsible for Killings

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, condemned the gruesome massacre of over 200 Nigerians, including children in Benue State, describing it as another horrifying chapter in the history of the nation under the All Progressives Congress (APC) government.

In a statement by PDP National Publicity Secretary, DeboOlogunagba, the party said it was alarmed by reports of how terrorists and bandits invaded and overran communities in series of coordinated daily bloody attacks, unleashing violence, murdering hundreds of defenseless compatriots unchallenged, while the Tinubu APC government remained largely unconcerned.

The statement said, “It is clear that the assailants marauding communities in various states of the country are being emboldened by President Tinubu’s lethargic approach to security as well as the alleged complicity of the APC, which has failed to decisively confront the situation given its reported connection with terrorist interests.”

PDP said it was traumatic to watch the gory pictures and videos of Nigerians who were murdered in cold blood in Benue State and other parts of the country while Tinubu and APC carried on as if all was well.

PDP stated, “President Tinubu should be held responsible for the killings in Nigeria having not demonstrated the will and commitment expected of a Commander-in-Chief in the fight against terrorism in our country.

“Instead, he has remained largely aloof and resorted to passing the buck with his aides issuing lame press statements without corresponding urgent presidential action to guarantee the security of citizens.”

LP Seeks Comprehensive Security Deployment to Vulnerable Communities

Labour Party (LP) called for an immediate and comprehensive deployment of security agents to vulnerable communities in the North-central, especially, Benue State.

The party also called for urgent humanitarian intervention to provide food, shelter, medical care, and trauma support for victims of the dastardly massacre in communities in Benue.

Acting National Chairman of the party, Senator NenadiUsman, who made the call yesterday, further urged transparent investigation and prosecution of those behind the killings, maintaining that the probe should be swift and thorough no matter the background and affiliations of those involved.

Decrying the Benue massacre, the LP national leader while expressing sadness over the incident maintained that the victims were not just numbers.

“They were human beings, innocent lives cut short; children who deserved protection, not slaughter; mothers who should be nurturing their families, not buried in mass graves; fathers whose lives were stolen while defending their homes,” she said.

According to her, the “fresh wave of senseless killings in Benue State, where nearly hundreds of people have been brutally murdered in cold blood is a level of bloodshed that should shake every conscience in Nigeria.”

Writing on her official X handle, @SenNenadiUsman, she stated, “The burning of homes, the ambush of security officers, the helplessness of internally displaced persons caught in these merciless attacks, all expose the continued failure of government at all levels to fulfil the most basic responsibility: to protect lives and property.”

She added that as a country Nigeria could not continue like this.

She stated, “We in the Labour Party pledge to stand and will continue to advocate for policies that protect our people, empower the weak, and deliver justice to the victims.

“To the grieving families, I mourn with you as a mother. To the children left orphaned, to the women widowed, to the communities shattered, know that your pain is felt across this nation, and your cries for justice will not be ignored.

“Nigeria must rise beyond mere condemnations. We must act decisively. The blood of the innocent cries out and as a people, we must respond with justice, with compassion, and with urgency. Enough is enough.”

President’s Response Disconnected, Inadequate, Say Opposition Parties

Secretary of the Coalition of United Opposition Political Parties (CUPP), Peter Ameh, said the presidency’s response to the ongoing gruesome killings in Benue State was not only disappointing but utterly reprehensible.

Ameh said the “Statements calling for the arrest of perpetrators on all sides and advocating for dialogue and reconciliation to bring peace to Benue are grossly disconnected from the grim reality on the ground.

‘’The suggestion of dialogue with terrorists who slaughter innocent men, women, and children in the dead of night, destroying entire communities, is not only impractical but an insult to the victims.

‘’The presidency has failed to identify these perpetrators, yet proposes negotiations as if the victims share responsibility for their own massacre.’

‘’Equally outrageous is the president’s assertion that ‘political and community leaders in Benue State must act responsibly and avoid inflammatory utterances that could further increase tensions and killings.

‘’This misplacement of blame suggests that the true threat lies in the words of grieving communities rather than the actions of terrorists who are systematically wiping out entire villages.

‘’Such rhetoric is not only misleading but perpetuates a dangerous narrative that dismisses the targeted nature of these attacks.’’

NGO to FG: Go Beyond Condolences, Launch Independent Judicial Panel

A nongovernmental organisation, Building Blocks for Peace Foundation (BBFORPEACE), called on the federal government to go beyond condolences and launch an independent judicial panel in the face of the recent Benue killings.

It also said there was a need to strengthen the presence of well-equipped, professional, and neutral security forces in Guma and other flashpoints across Benue State to prevent further attacks and protect vulnerable populations.

Executive Director of BBFORPEACE, RafiuAdeniranLawal, who made the call in a statement yesterday, said if such impunity must end, there was also the need to ensure prompt arrest and prosecution of all those involved in all the attacks, as well as those who fund, arm, or shield the perpetrators and hold them accountable without exception.

He said the government should afterwards provide immediate humanitarian support to displaced families and relocate internally displaced persons in high-risk zones like Yelewata to safer and better-secured environments.

Nigeria Can’t Continue on This Trajectory of Bloodshed, IPCR Laments

The Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR) expressed concern over the continued killings in Benue State.

The IPCR, in a statement by its Director General, Dr. Joseph Ochogwu, said the incessant violence, resulting in loss of lives and destruction of property, has become a recurring theme in the lives of citizens.

He decried that the situation has reached a boiling point, and it was imperative to acknowledge that Nigeria could not continue on this trajectory of bloodshed.

It stated, “There is a need for all hands to be on deck to address this situation. Stakeholders from all sectors should come out and raise their voices against this development; it should not be left to the government alone.

“The human cost of this violence is staggering, with lives lost and many more displaced, forced to flee their homes in search of safety. The trauma inflicted on individuals, families, and communities is immeasurable.

“The nation’s collective psyche is scarred, and the social fabric is beginning to fray. The economic impact of this bloodshed is also significant, disrupting economic activities, leading to the closure of businesses, and deterring investment.

“The situation demands collective action from all stakeholders. The government, security agencies, traditional leaders, and civil society must work together to address the root causes of the violence.

“The security agencies have been playing a crucial role in the fight against insecurity, and they still have a critical role to play in restoring peace and stability. They must be equipped with the necessary resources, training, and expertise to effectively respond to security challenges.

“The government must also ensure that the security agencies operate within the bounds of the law, respecting human rights and upholding the rule of law.”