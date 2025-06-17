Tinubu At Public Private Partnership Summit: What Matters To Average Nigerian Is Basic Infrastructure, Not Promises

* Vows to deliver sustainable, inclusive infrastructure for the citizenry

* Seeks deeper public, private sector partnership

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has stressed the determination of his administration to fast-track approvals for viable infrastructural projects in the country, saying what matters to the average Nigerian is the availability of basic infrastructure such as power, roads, health facilities and quality schools.

He has, therefore, called for a more strengthened public-private sector partnership that emphasises innovation, efficiency, commitment and integrity above mere capital and investments.

Speaking Tuesday while declaring open the 2025 Nigeria Public-Private Partnership Summit held at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja, the president urged private sector partners to be focused and more committed, noting that Nigeria offers scale, demand and returns like no other African market.

Represented at the summit by Vice-President Kashim Shettima, President Tinubu said: “But we need more than investment. We need innovation, we need efficiency and above all, we need integrity. I urge you to look beyond the risks and recognise the immense opportunity to shape a nation that is not just rising, but ready.

“The projects that emerge from this summit must not gather dust on paper or linger in bureaucratic limbo. We will fast-track approvals for viable projects. We will ensure coordination across ministries, departments, and agencies to enable swift implementation.

“We do this because we know that what matters to the average Nigerian is not promises, but power in their homes, roads to their farms, access to clean water, modern hospitals, and quality schools. We must build. We must deliver. And we must do it together.”

Observing that a 21st-century economy cannot be built on 20th-century infrastructure, the president pointed out that the “old model of public-only infrastructure funding is no longer sustainable”.

“Our national aspirations far exceed what public budgets alone can deliver. That is why we must innovate, and why we must work together. We are not looking for investors to carry burdens. We are offering opportunities to create value. We seek long-term partners who are ready to help us bridge our infrastructure gap with purpose and precision,” he added.

President Tinubu recalled that his administration, on assumption of office two years ago, was quite aware “that a functional relationship between the public and private sectors would be the magic wand of transformation”.

He reaffirmed that government is still fully committed to that very public-private partnership that is passionate about delivering sustainable and inclusive infrastructure.

According to him, “We have strengthened the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) and enhanced its capacity to regulate, superintend, and de-risk PPP transactions. We are determined to deliver infrastructure that is both sustainable and inclusive.

“Our economic reforms have laid a stable foundation. From the removal of unsustainable subsidies to the liberalisation of the foreign exchange regime and the optimisation of government revenues, we have acted boldly and responsibly.

“We are streamlining bureaucratic bottlenecks and improving transparency in our project pipelines. We have aligned our processes with global best practices and investor expectations.”

Declaring the summit open, the president urged participants to ensure the event is “remembered not for fine speeches, but for bankable projects, signed deals and enduring progress”.

Earlier, the Minister of Interior, Mr Tunji Ojo, commended the ICRC for championing game-changing projects across diverse sectors, noting that with President Tinubu and Vice-President Shettima in the saddle, Nigeria is taking its rightful place in the comity of nations.

Also speaking, the Director General of the ICRC, Dr. Jobson Ewalefoh, said the summit is a rallying call for transformation, a platform for strategic convergence, and a bridge between national aspirations and tangible development.

He said: “This summit brings together the finest minds from government, private investors, development partners, and civil society to co-create new frameworks, de-risk bankable projects, and strengthen our institutional alignment towards project delivery. It is a testament to Nigeria’s readiness to lead, not just follow, in the evolving global PPP ecosystem.”

On her part, the Regional Director, Central Africa & Anglophone West Africa, IFC, Dahlia Khalifa, applauded the ongoing reform in Nigeria’s PPP framework, acknowledging IFC’s collaboration with authorities across key sectors to achieve the country’s overall objectives and strengthening the existing relationship between the organisation and Nigeria.

She added that Nigeria under President Tinubu has demonstrated strong commitments to timely and transparent resolution of disputes arising from PPP projects which is evident in the ongoing efforts to restructure the country’s PPP framework.

Also, Vice-President for Private Sector, Infrastructure & Industrialisation at the African Development Bank, Solomon Quaynor, said the theme of the summit implies that partnerships are not just optional but are essential.

He said the infrastructure deficits “demand that the government and the private sector work together in commercially viable PPPs”, adding that the bank is working with other partners on the Lagos-Abidjan highway project to boost regional economic integration in West Africa.

“PPPs are complex long-term projects. They need to be designed properly and designed to survive different political administrations because by their very nature, they are long-term,” he stated.

On his part, the Director & Global Head, Project Preparation, African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), Zitto Alfayo, explained that the government’s limited fiscal space has necessitated PPPs, saying the Federal Government’s bold market reforms have positioned Nigeria to absorb the shocks of the outside world.

“With this clear demonstration of commitment from the Nigerian government, the onus is now on the private sector to drive the adoption of PPP. Since its inception, Afreximbank has disbursed over $50 million in Nigeria, capitalising investment in various sectors including energy, transport and logistics, manufacturing, healthcare and financial services,” he noted.