Stop Breaching Broadcasting Codes, Adeleke  Warns  Radio Stations

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Governor Ademola Adeleke has warned radio stations in the state to desist from allowing incitement to violence and constant breach of the national broadcasting codes.

The governor also cautioned opposition figures against inviting the public to violence on the recent judicial pronouncement on the local government leadership question.

In a statement Signed and made available to THISDAY in Osogbo by Spokesperson to the State Governor, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, the governor expressed displeasure at the activities of some radio stations who allowed guests to incite the public to violence and also manifest disdain for fair hearing to stakeholders.

The statement condemned refusal to caution guests who made libelous and sedition allegations against public officials while at the same time blocking the right to fair hearing for affected people.

The governor has therefore, directed the Commissioner for Information to summon the General Managers of all affected stations for a briefing before further action will be taken.

While drumming support for freedom of press, the governor said observance of broadcasting codes is key to responsible broadcast journalism, vowing to impose sanctions on any station that refuses to obey broadcast rules and codes.

Meanwhile, Governor Adeleke has cautioned opposition politicians against current trends of promoting violence in the wake of the recent pronouncement of the Court of Appeal.

He frowned on the recent interviews by some opposition politicians to take laws into their own hands, warning that law enforcement agencies will descend heavily on any trouble makers.

According to the governor, the commitment of the administration to rule of law is unwavering, warning that those threatening violence to achieve political goals are enemies of the people.

The governor noted that the judicial process is the panacea to resolving political disputes, urging people of Osun state to remain peaceful and reject calls to violence by some opposition figures.

“We task our people to be law abiding. The local government question is being resolved without any further bloodletting. Those promoting violence will face the law at the right time,” the governor was quoted as saying.