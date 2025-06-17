Remita Unveils Payment Innovation at Digital PayExpo 2025

Remita Payment Services Limited on Tuesday showcased its unified integration hub for payments and digital services at the 25th edition of the Digital PayExpo in Lagos, reaffirming its role in Africa’s digital payments infrastructure.

As a sponsor and exhibitor at the fintech conference, Remita demonstrated how developers, businesses and institutions can connect to its ecosystem through a single integration point.

The platform supports payment collections, reselling of digital services, and access to over 15,000 products across 150 countries.

“Our presence at the Digital PayExpo is a deliberate move to show what’s possible for anyone who builds, distributes, or relies on digital services. We are here to enable businesses, fintechs and institutions to connect, scale and earn—without complexity. Our goal is simple: reduce friction, simplify integration, and multiply opportunity, while we manage the infrastructure that makes it sustainable,” said the Managing Director of Remita, DeRemi Atanda.

Atanda noted that Remita’s digital services infrastructure allows resellers to distribute products such as airtime, data, utility bills, PayTV subscriptions, eSIMs, school fees, and transportation tickets.

He said the platform guarantees 99.9% uptime using redundant channels across service providers, providing instant delivery and real-time commission settlements.

Remita’s collection system, also highlighted at the event, is used by over 5,000 merchants, including federal ministries, all 36 state governments, and several corporate institutions.

It supports collections for government agencies, educational institutions, religious organisations and associations, and provides verifiable receipts, real-time reporting and full transparency.

Attendees were given access to live demos, where they observed the onboarding and testing process. The company said developers can integrate and go live within 24 hours, with security features including IP whitelisting, encrypted tokens and multi-channel authentication.

“Our infrastructure is built for resilience and rapid deployment. You can go from sign-up to full functionality in less than a day, “Atanda said.