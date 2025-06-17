PUBG MOBILE Fetes Makoko Community

Mary Nnah

PUBG MOBILE, one of the world’s most popular mobile games, recently spread joy and sustenance to the waterfront community of Makoko in Lagos, during the Eid al-Adha celebrations. As part of its corporate social responsibility efforts, PUBG MOBILE organised a large-scale food donation initiative, feeding over 500 residents of Makoko.

The event with the themed: ‘PUBG MOBILE Cares Nigeria’, was held at Apollo Community Makoko, where volunteers, community members, and local leaders came together to mark the festive occasion. Freshly prepared lamb rice meals were delivered with love and a sense of community solidarity.

Brian, the head of Tencent Games in Sub-Saharan Africa, said: “We believe in doing more than just entertaining people through gaming; we want to touch lives. Eid is a time of compassion and generosity, and we’re proud to use this moment to give back to a vibrant community like Makoko.”

The community head, High Chief Orioye Jephtath Ogungbure, expressed his appreciation, saying: “It’s not every day we see global brands come down to Makoko to genuinely connect with our people. This gesture means a lot to us, especially during a festive season like this.”

A renowned TikTok influencer and virtual gaming personality, Patrick Okoro, also praised the initiative, stating: “This is one of the most organized charitable outreaches we’ve had. The coordination, the quality of the food, and the respect shown to our people are commendable.”

PUBG MOBILE has become a global phenomenon since its release in 2018, with over 1 billion downloads worldwide and 50 million daily active users. The company aims to leverage its influence and resources to inspire positive transformations, offer support to underprivileged communities, and craft experiences that entertain, empower, and enhance people’s lives.

Brian added: “In the future, we will continue these efforts and establish more connections with local NGOs to carry out corporate social responsibility activities.”