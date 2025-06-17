PoPAN’s Biennial Conference Rallies Psychologists to Embed Resilience in National Dev’t

Funmi Ogundare

The President, Positive Psychology Association of Nigeria (PoPAN), Prof. Adebayo Oluwole, has called on scholars, practitioners and the broader psychological community to move beyond theory and engage actively with Nigeria’s evolving mental health landscape.

Oluwole made this call at the second biennial conference of the association themed, ‘Thriving in a Changing World: Harnessing Resilience and Connection’, held at the Lagos State University of Education (LASUED) Epe Campus, to commemorate the 2025 Day of the African Child.

The conference brought together academics, mental health professionals and policy advocates to explore how positive psychology can help Nigerians adapt and thrive in a changing world.

The president praised the increasing integration of positive psychological principles such as gratitude, hope and purpose into Nigerian research, education and practice since the association was founded in 2020.

“This conference is more than a gathering of minds; it is a space for renewal,” Oluwole said. “Our mission is not just to understand how individuals thrive, but to use that knowledge to make a tangible impact in communities across Nigeria.”

He highlighted key challenges still facing the country such as rising mental health concerns, growing social isolation, and the emotional struggles of Nigerian youth. “We are called to action,” he stated. “To inform practice with science, to listen deeply, to promote dignity and equity, and to ensure our systems support holistic well-being.”

The Head of Department, Clinical Unit of the Psychology Department at Lagos State University, Prof. Kayode Onaolapo Taiwo, called for a national commitment to building systems that foster psychological resilience and authentic human connection.

He described these two factors as essential for societal survival and thriving in today’s turbulent world.

He emphasised that thriving in a changing world goes beyond individual strength. “Resilience is no longer about just bouncing back, it’s about growing through adversity. And connection is not a luxury, it’s a social and psychological necessity,” he stated.

Drawing on decades of psychological and neuroscientific research, Taiwo challenged policymakers, educators, health professionals and community leaders to embed resilience and connection into the very design of Nigerian schools, workplaces, urban infrastructure and governance systems.

In her keynote, a Counselling Psychologist from the University of Lagos, Prof. Ngozi Osarenren, emphasised that resilience and meaningful social connection are essential tools for individuals seeking to navigate today’s fast-changing, unpredictable world.

She underscored the urgent need to shift from merely coping with challenges to intentionally cultivating resilience and nurturing supportive relationships.

“To truly thrive, not just survive, in our ever-changing world, individuals must build resilience and strong connections,” she stated.

Resilience, according to Osarenren, is not a fixed trait but a dynamic process that can grow over time with the right strategies and support. Citing Metais (2022), she explained that resilience fluctuates in response to stressors and adversity, and must be actively nurtured through intentional practices such as mindfulness, self- awareness, emotional regulation, continuous learning and problem solving.

She urged participants, especially those in psychology and counselling professions, to move beyond simply building resilience in clients and communities, and to instead nurture it intentionally and continuously.

“Let us all prioritise resilience and connection in our own lives and the lives of those we serve,” she said. “They are not just helpful tools, they are essential infrastructure for thriving in the face of change.”