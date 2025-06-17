Performance not Optional, Fagbemi Tells Civil Servants

Alex Enumahin Abuja





The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Prince LateefFagbemi, SAN on Monday, charged staff of the ministry and agencies under it to pursue excellent service delivery at all times, in order to meet the expectations of the general public.

According to Fagbemi, “performance is not optional-it is the standard by which we will all be judged”.

He gave the charge at the opening of a one-day retreat on the Performance Management System (PMS) organized by the Federal Ministry of Justice.

While observing that the theme: “Strengthening Institutional Performance for Effective Justice Delivery” is apt, Fagbemi stated that the PMS as embedded in the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan (FCSSIP 25), was not a mere administrative tool, but a backbone for the drive for institutional excellence and sustainable development.

The AGF, who restated his unwavering commitment to providing support and necessary leadership, noted that as stewards of justice, entrusted with the solemn responsibility to strengthen the very foundations of the nation’s legal and governance architecture, added that the retreat remained a defining moment and a call to action.

“We are at a time in history where the expectations of our citizens are rising, and the demands on our justice system are more complex than ever.

“Our response must be clear and resolute,we must build a ministry that is agile, responsive, and uncompromising in its pursuit of service excellence.

“The era of process for its own sake must give way to a new era-one where every action is purposeful, every result is measurable, and every member of staff is accountable”, he said.

Besides, the minister stated that the significant progress the ministry has made thus far, included the establishment of PMS Core Teams, the appointment of Champions, comprehensive sensitization initiatives, and the alignment of departmental work plans with national priorities.

“These are laudable milestones. However, let me be clear-these steps are only the beginning. The true test of our resolve lies in our ability to make PMS an intrinsic part of our organizational culture.

“Every Director, every Unit Head, every officer must internalize the fact that performance is not optional-it is the standard by which we will all be judged.

“Let us remain resolute in ensuring that the Ministry of Justice not only leads in policy design but also in delivering a modern, responsive, and people-centred justice system that fully align with the President’s vision for a renewed and prosperous Nigeria”, he added.

Earlier in her welcome address, the Director, Human Resource Management of the ministry, Mabel Erastus expressed delight over commitment and enthusiasm shown by participants.

She then commended the efforts of HAGF/MJ and SGF/PS in embracing the Performance Management System (PMS) and cascading it in the Ministry as transformative tool championed under the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation.

A representative of the Head of Service from the Performance Management Department, MrRikkoOwutti lauded the ministry’s PMS performance, advocating for the signing of performance contract that will cascade adding: “Review and appraisal should also take place and the the initiative should be taken round the agencies”.