Over 5000 Attend Africa’s First Global AI Summit for Children in Lagos

The inaugural Kids Tech Fest, Global AI Summit for Children 2025, left everyone in awe and overflowing with gratitude. What was planned as a bold move in children’s digital empowerment became a historic moment in Africa’s tech story with over 5,000 attendees in person.

The Landmark Event Centre at Victoria Island Lagos overflowed with excited children, parents, and educators, creating a beautiful storm of learning, laughter, and inspiration.

The overwhelming energy told a big story: Africa is ready to raise a generation that thrives in the age of Artificial Intelligence.

At the conference, there were breakout sessions for parents and educators and for children where they were grouped according to their ages for an immersive experience. The children were not only taught the workings of AI, but topics like Plagiarism, cyber bullying and ethical AI were of huge focus.

Parents were enlightened on safeguarding children in the digital

age and why digital Literacy is a must for their children.

Beyond the conversations, there were two main highlight. The first was the launch of Bud AI, safe learning companion for children aged 6-17, providing the right guardrails including a child registration process that involves a parent’s emails and regular insight and feedback to the parent on child learning and activity on the app.

Parents were encouraged to visit www.budai.africa to join the waitlist.

The second highlight was the Launch of Future Minds Online AI Learning Community for children age 6-16, where they can learn to support their education, creativity and entertainment using safe AI tools. With this success, we are committed to returning even bigger, better organized, and deeply aligned with the dreams of the families we serve.

We’re already working to scale up infrastructure and programming to match this movement.

The vision for us is to raise the next generation of global AI innovators in Nigeria, Says Mrs Justina Nnam Oha the convener.

The conference is powered by Digital Equity Africa where Mrs Justina Nnam Oha is CEO and also the convener of the Children AI Summit. At the summit. She announced that this was first of

a conference series to happen all around Nigeria. She stated that her team will replicate this same initiative in every Nigerian State that is open to collaborate.