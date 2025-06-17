Okpebholo Approves Return of Schools to Missionary Organisations in Edo

•Recalls suspended executive secretary of healthcare agency

AdibeEmenyonu in Benin City





In a significant policy shift, Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State has approved the return of schools to missionary organisations in the state.

The decision was announced following a meeting between the governor and the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Auchi, Gabriel Dunia, yesterday in Government House, Benin City, Edo State capital.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Fred Itua in Benin City, the governor said in order to achieve this, he has committed to establishing a committee to identify the specific schools that would be handed over.

However, the statement clarified that any of the affected schools currently undergoing renovation by the state government would remain under its supervision until their completion.

He listed the schools expected to be affected by the policy as Our Lady of Fatima College, Auchi; St. Angela’s Grammar School, Uzairue; St. John Grammar School, Fugar; St. Peter’s Grammar School, Agenebode; St. James’s Grammar School, Afuze; St. Joseph College, Otuo; St. Mary Grammar School, Eme-Ora; and St. Aloysius Gonzaga Grammar School, Ososo.

Speaking, Dunia revealed that despite persistent appeals to previous administrations, the state government had not positively responded to the church’s requests for the return of their institutions until now.

Dunia underscored the strategic importance of the educational institutions to the Catholic mission, emphasising their role not only in the intellectual formation of children but also in fostering “ideal moral character, which constitute the bedrock of good society.”

“This approval marks a significant step towards addressing long-standing grievances and potentially enhancing educational standards through faith-based initiatives in Edo State”, the bishop declared.

Meanwhile, details have emerged as to why Okpeholo restored Dr. CoulsdonOahimire as Executive Secretary of State Primary Healthcare Development Agency. Okpebholo suspended Oahimire following a petition of misappropriation of funds.

Sources from the state government, said the petitioner claimed Oahimire misappropriated money from UNICEF and other donor agencies meant for immunisationprogrammes and training which has to do with life support programmes.

The petitioner had alleged that the money was collected from the Basic Health Support fund to finance the training of medical doctors, nurses and community Health Extension workers.

However, it was gathered that the committee set up to investigate the allegations raised in the petition absolved Oahimire of any wrongdoing.

The source said: “Investigation was carried out into the allegations and a panel was set up. The suspended Executive Secretary was exonerated by the panel.”

When approached for reaction, Oahimire said he owed no grudge against the petitioner and that he has resolved to work with him being an employee of the agency in accordance with the law.

He thanked everybody who played a major role towards the investigation and his reinstatement to the agency.