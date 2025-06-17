New Leaders Emerge for NAJUC Ikeja

The Ikeja Branch of the National Association of Judiciary Correspondents (NAJUC), has elected new leaders who will run the group for the next two years. The swearing-in took place on Thursday, at the NAJUC Press Centre inside the Lagos State High Court in Ikeja. Journalists, court reporters, and invited guests were present to witness the peaceful handover of leadership. Mr Azeez Folorunso from Rulers’ World Magazine was elected Chairman, while Mrs Adenike Ayodele from the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) became the General Secretary. Mr Stephen Aya of ThisDay newspaper, was elected Treasurer. All three were elected without any opposition, showing strong unity among members. A respected Lawyer/Journalist, Mr. Wahab Abdullahi, administered the oath of office. He advised the new team to lead with fairness, honesty, and a strong sense of duty.

In his first speech as Chairman, Mr Folorunso thanked members for their trust. He promised to focus on teamwork, transparency, and training for members to make the Association stronger. Mrs Ayodele, the new General Secretary, also promised to ensure smooth coordination of the group’s activities, and to protect the interests of court reporters.

The election took place during NAJUC’s Annual General Meeting (AGM), led by Mrs Kemi Fola-Adeyemo of TVC, who chaired the Caretaker Electoral Committee. She praised the smooth and peaceful election process.

The new officers promised to carry out their duties responsibly, and to follow NAJUC’s rules as they begin their term.