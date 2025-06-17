NBA-SBL Regulatory Clinic Returns for 2025 Conference

Stories by Steve Aya

The Nigerian Bar Association Section on Business Law (NBA-SBL) has announced the return of its Regulatory Clinic, as part of the upcoming 19th Annual International Business Law Conference, taking place from July 2nd to 4th, 2025 at Harbour Point, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The Regulatory Clinic, now in its third year, has become a cornerstone of the NBA-SBL Conference experience – offering a rare platform where commercial, legal practitioners, and regulators converge for open, solution-driven dialogue. First introduced at the 2022 Conference, the Regulatory Clinic was born out of the need to bridge persistent communication gaps between private sector actors and regulatory authorities. Since then, it has provided a unique space for practical engagement, enabling participants to gain clarity on complex compliance requirements, discuss pain points, and collaboratively explore policy improvements across various sectors.

Commenting on this year’s edition, Ms Solape Peters, Chair of the 2025 Conference Planning Committee, noted:

“The Regulatory Clinic is one of the most anticipated components of the NBA-SBL Conference, because it delivers real-world impact. It’s where law and policy meet day-to-day business challenges, and we encourage professionals and enterprises to help shape this year’s agenda by taking our pre-event poll.”

As part of its commitment to inclusivity and relevance, NBA-SBL is inviting stakeholders to participate in a short pre-event poll. The goal is to identify the most pressing regulatory issues, faced by professionals and entrepreneurs today. Insights from the poll, will inform the selection of focus areas and the structure of this year’s clinic.

Who Should Participate?

•Business owners and entrepreneurs

•In-house legal Counsel and compliance officers

•Law firm practitioners

•Startups and Fintech

•Industry association representatives

•Regulatory professionals

In a statement, she said ‘The Nigerian Bar Association Section on Business Law (NBA-SBL) serves as a platform, for fostering collaboration between the legal profession and the business community. Through initiatives like the Regulatory Clinic, NBA-SBL continues to play a leading role in shaping responsive, transparent, and enabling business environments in Nigeria.’