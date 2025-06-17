Mutfwang Breaks Silence on Alleged Defection to APC, Says He Won’t Betray His People

ChuksOkocha in Abuja





Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, has declared that he has no intention of defecting from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC), dismissing recent speculation as baseless.

Mutfwang spoke amid a wave of defections from the PDP, including those of Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, and AkwaIbom State Governor, UmoEno, both of whom recently joined the APC with the full party structure in their respective states.

Speaking during a media chat, aired on an online radio station, ‘TheTalk.NG’, Mutfwang explained how he won the governorship election in Plateau State despite being just a former Local Government chairman, insisting that he could not betray the people and his party

There have also been calls from a group within the APC urging Mutfwang, who recently met with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to join the ruling party, a move that has sparked heated exchanges between the two dominant parties in Plateau State.

But addressing the rumour during the media chat, Mutfwang insisted that Plateau remained a traditional PDP state and that abandoning the party would amount to a betrayal of the people.

Mutfwang’s who recently visited Tinubu at the Villa, stirred speculations of his alleged move to APC.

According to the Plateau State governor, “I haven’t had that conversation of leaving PDP for APC with anyone. The media has speculated a lot, but nothing has happened.

“There are two or three groups peddling that rumour. One group is well-intentioned. They know the APC has never really existed on the Plateau—I say that with every sense of responsibility. They’ve been in government by fraud for the past eight years.

“In 2015, they didn’t win that election. There was a wave of anger in the PDP that led to anti-party activities, but even then, the APC did not win. I was a local government chairman at the time. We adjourned the coalition at 8 p.m. to resume the next morning. But by 2 a.m., when I woke up to urinate, I found that the results had already been declared,” he said.

The governor said it would be unconscionable to betray the people who have stood by the PDP.

“That’s why I have always said my political future will be decided by God and the people of Plateau State. Wherever Plateau people go, that’s where we go.

“For us, this isn’t even a matter for discussion. I am a bona fide member of the PDP. I remain so. And I’m very optimistic that very soon, the PDP crisis will be a thing of the past,” he added.