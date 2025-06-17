Monarch Reaffirms Commitment to Development of Iruland

The Oniru of Iruland, Oba Abdulwasiu Omogbolahan Lawal, has reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to the continued development of Iruland, while preserving the kingdom’s rich cultural heritage and time-honoured traditions.

He spoke at a ceremony where dignitaries, traditional leaders, and members of the public gathered to celebrate his fifth coronation anniversary. The monarch affirmed his commitment to culture and community development as well as the advancement of Iruland, emphasising a leadership style anchored on inclusive growth, cultural preservation and the promotion of traditional values.

“By the will of Olodumare and the enduring grace of our ancestors, I ascended the sacred throne of my forebears as the 15th Oniru of Iru Land.”

“This ceremony marks a sacred milestone: five years of royal engagements and collaborations, legacy-building, and purposeful transformation.

“Today, I speak as the custodian of culture, customs, traditions, our heritage, and a product of destiny. As I reflect upon this journey, I am overwhelmed with profound gratitude, not only for the honor bestowed upon me but for the grace, wisdom, and resilience that have sustained us through seasons of triumph and some tribulation,” the Oniru asserted.

He lauded his subjects for their unwavering faith in his shared vision which he added keeps the fire of progress burning stressing that Iru is not just a place but a people.

“From the very beginning, we conceived a bold vision to transform Iru Kingdom into a sustainable, inclusive, secure, and prosperous city of the future.

Thus, was born the #LeGIT Vision – #LeGIT connoting “Let’s Grow Iru Land Together” – A fusion of Leadership, Growth, Innovation and Tradition.

“Over the last five years, the #LeGIT initiative has evolved from a dream to a dynamic movement. It remains a clarion call to all indigenes, residents, corporate bodies, governments and institutions to be active participants in the renaissance of Iru,” he opined.

The fifth anniversary was a day of grandeur, tradition and unity as Iruland came alive with festivities marking five years of impactful leadership of Oba Lawal.

The event attracted a cross-section of royal fathers, government officials, community leaders, and well-wishers, who all gathered to honor a monarch whose reign has been defined by progressive leadership and cultural pride.

Oba Lawal also conferred chieftancy titles on six people in recognition of their outstanding contributions, leadership and commitment to the development and unity of the community as part of the celebration.