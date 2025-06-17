Kokori Deserves Higher National Award, Says Family

Sylvester Idowuin Warri





The family of the late Secretary General of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), Frank Kokori, has commended President Bola Tinubu for posthumously conferring the national award of Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON) on their patriarch, in recognition of his role in the historic June 12, 1993, pro-democracy struggle.

Kokori’s family, however in a statement issued yesterday and signed by one of his sons, KiveKokori, appealed to the President to reassess and upgrade the honour accorded to the late Kokori, ideally to the Grand Commander of the Order of Nigeria (GCON) or Commander of the Federal Republic (CFR).

“We advocate for the naming of a national monument or institution after Frank Kokori to enshrine his name in public memory and inspire future generations. Such an act would serve not only as a gesture of gratitude but as a national statement that integrity, sacrifice, and courage still matter in Nigeria”, it added.

The Kokori family noted that though he did not receive this recognition during his lifetime, it is never too late to do what is right.

The statement read: “We thank President Tinubu for his leadership, and we trust that as a man who himself paid a steep price for democracy, he will rise to the occasion in correctly honouring one of its most unsung but indispensable warriors.

“We see this gesture as an important and commendable step toward correcting a long-standing national oversight, and we deeply appreciate the President’s resolve in ensuring that the heroes of Nigeria’s democracy are not forgotten.

“However, with great humility and in the spirit of justice and historical clarity, the Kokori family appeals to President Tinubu to further elevate this recognition to more appropriately reflect Comrade Kokori’s extraordinary and unmatched contributions to the restoration of democracy in Nigeria.

“As General Secretary of NUPENG during the dark era of military dictatorship, Frank Kokori led the most consequential national oil workers’ strike in Nigerian history, which effectively crippled oil production and export, the nation’s economic lifeline in protest against the annulment of the June 12 elections won by Chief M.K.O. Abiola.

“This singular act of resistance was unprecedented in scale and consequence, earning him a brutal abduction and nearly four years of incarceration, largely in solitary confinement, under some of the most inhumane prison conditions in Bama, Borno State”.

The family said despite threats, inducements, and unimaginable hardship to his family, he remained unbending in his principles, refusing to capitulate or trade his convictions for personal gain.

” Even when a high-ranking position in government and a blank cheque was offered to him by the Abacha government as an appeasement, he declined, choosing integrity over convenience, a path few dared to take. Many who stood in the same moment later accepted appointments or changed sides; he did not.

“While we do not seek to diminish the contributions of other patriots in the June 12 struggle, Comrade Kokori’s role was singular in its courage, consequence, and cost. He stood out, not only for what he fought for but for what he endured. This is not just a family sentiment, it is a truth borne out by history.

“Indeed, Mr. President himself referred to Frank Kokori as a brother and comrade-in-struggle in his tribute to him, and eulogised him after his passing. It is our belief that, in light of that intimate understanding of his sacrifices, the CON award, while appreciated, does not sufficiently reflect the weight of his national impact.

“Therefore, we respectfully appeal to President Tinubu and the Nigerian government to reassess and upgrade the honour accorded to Frank Kokori—ideally to the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON) or at minimum, Commander of the Federal Republic (CFR), in alignment with the precedent set for other leaders of similar impact.

“Furthermore, we advocate for the naming of a national monument or institution after Frank Kokori to enshrine his name in public memory and inspire future generations. Such an act would serve not only as a gesture of gratitude but as a national statement that integrity, sacrifice, and courage still matter in Nigeria,” the family said.