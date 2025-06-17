Kano Gov to Receive Media Award at NUJ 70th Anniversary

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, has been nominated to receive Media Friendly Award by the national leadership of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) for his contributions to national development, and promotion of good governance,

In a statement issued by the state Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs Ibrahim Waiya, the award is in recognition of Yusuf’s support for press freedom and the advancement of the media profession in Nigeria.

He said the NUJ also cited the governor’s exemplary leadership style and steadfast dedication to public service as key factors that earned him the award.

“The Media Friendly Award will be presented to Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf at the NUJ’s 70th Anniversary Awards and Gala Night, scheduled to take place on Saturday, 21st June, 2025, in Abuja.”

“The Ministry of Information and Internal Affairs commends the NUJ for this noble gesture and reaffirms the commitment of the Kano State Government to upholding the values of transparency, accountability and press freedom, which is an essential pillars of democracy”

“On behalf of the Government and people of Kano State, we congratulate the Governor on this well-deserved honour and express our profound appreciation to the Nigerian Union of Journalists for recognizing his impactful leadership and media-friendly disposition” the statement added.