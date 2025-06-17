  • Tuesday, 17th June, 2025

Kano Gov to Receive Media Award at NUJ 70th Anniversary

Nigeria | 3 hours ago

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, has been nominated to receive Media Friendly Award by the national leadership of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) for his contributions to national development, and promotion of good governance,

In a statement issued by the state Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs Ibrahim Waiya, the award is in recognition of Yusuf’s support for press freedom and the advancement of the media profession in Nigeria.

He  said the NUJ also cited the governor’s exemplary leadership style and steadfast dedication to public service as key factors that earned him the award.

“The Media Friendly Award will be presented to Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf at the NUJ’s 70th Anniversary Awards and Gala Night, scheduled to take place on Saturday, 21st June, 2025, in Abuja.”

“The Ministry of Information and Internal Affairs commends the NUJ for this noble gesture and reaffirms the commitment of the Kano State Government to upholding the values of transparency, accountability and press freedom, which is an essential pillars of democracy”

“On behalf of the Government and people of Kano State, we congratulate the Governor on this well-deserved honour and express our profound appreciation to the Nigerian Union of Journalists for recognizing his impactful leadership and media-friendly disposition” the statement added.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.