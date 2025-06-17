Ekiti 2026: Wake from Your Slumber,  CNPP  Charges Oppositions Parties

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

Political parties in Ekiti state have been charged to wake up from their slumber and be alive to their responsibilities ahead of the gubernatorial elections in the state.

The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) made this call in Ado Ekiti the Ekiti state capital during its monthly meeting.

CNPP said the it was high time the oppositions in the state woke from their slumber and get into action by making their relevance felt.

Speaking, CNPP leader, Pastor Victor Akinola, said it is dangerous and unhealthy for the oppositions to go and sleep like they are doing currently in the state.

The Ekiti CNPP observed that political situation in the state is currently look warm and not good enough for the democracy in view of inactiveness of the opposition in the state, adding that the situation, if allowed to continue, may give room for insensitivity on the part of the ruling party and thereby lead to situation whereby the government in power will be reckless, neglect its primary duties and responsibilities to the people in the state.

The group, however, pointed out with commendation to the state Governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji whom they described as committed welfarist, who they have seen to have the love of the people of the state in heart in view of his pro-people’s programmes that his government has been seriously committed to in the state

They hailed Governor Oyebanji on the Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Projects initiatives across the 16 local governments but advised him to reintroduce the five km road project as it would add more value to the lives of people in rural communities.

In a related development, the body showered encomium on the duo of Senator Opeyemi Bamidele and Air Vice Marshall Niyi Ojuawo for their recent empowerments and charged them to look beyond this and not to limit further empowerment to Party members alone for the Party belong to all.

The political pressure group also extended hearty congratulations to His Excellency, President Bola Ammed Tinubu, on his second year anniversary of his transformative leadership on his bold economic reforms to strategic global engagement, from repositioning our national image and his love for Ekiti State.