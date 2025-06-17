  • Tuesday, 17th June, 2025

Edun, Cardoso Meet to Deepen Fiscal, Monetary Policies Alignment

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, Monday met with the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Olayemi Cardoso and some to officials of the apex bank in continuation of efforts to deepen the alignment of  fiscal and monetary policies.

The meeting was held at the CBN headquarters in Abuja, according to a terse statement issued by the Director, Information and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Finance, Mohammed Manga.

Discussions, the statement said,  focused on sustaining and accelerating the momentum against the backdrop of inflation easing to 22.97 per cent in May 2025.

“Discussions focused on sustaining and accelerating this momentum, essential to stabilising prices, boosting investor confidence, and empowering private sector-led growth.

“This meeting underscores the Ministry’s commitment to collaborative economic management, signalling a renewed focus on driving sustainable growth and development in Nigeria

