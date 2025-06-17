Alleged Cyber-bullying: FG’s Planned Arraignment of Akpoti-Uduaghan Fails

•Court declines to issue arrest order

Alex Enumahin Abuja





Efforts by the federal government to arraign the Senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, over alleged cyber-bullying failed yesterday, due to the non-service of the charge on her by the prosecution.

The office of the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice had on May 22, slammed a six count charge bordering on cyber-bullying and defamation against Akpoti-Uduaghan, who has been suspended from the Senate for allegedly violating the Senate rules.

The Kogi senator on the other hand is accusing the Senate President, GodswillAkpabio of sexual harassment amongst others, which she has filed several petitions to the Inspector General of Police and the AGF.

However, the AGF acting on the petition of Akpabio had filed two separate charges at a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Akpoti-Uduaghan’s arraignment before the FCT High Court was stalled two weeks ago due to the then judiciary workers strike.

Meanwhile, at Monday’s proceedings in the Federal High Court, Abuja, Justice Muhammed Umar rejected a request by the prosecution to have Akpoti-Uduaghan arrested for failing to present herself for arraignment on an alleged cyber-bullying charge.

When the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/195/25, was called, the defendant was not in court but was represented by her lawyer.

Based on her absence, prosecution counsel, David Kaswe, urged the court to issue a bench warrant for the arrest of Akpoti-Uduaghan.

However, the court disagreed with the FG after it learnt that the charge was only served on the defendant’s lawyer, Mr Johnson Usman, SAN in court at 9.18am, Monday, June 16, 2025.

According to the judge, since the defendant had not previously been served with the charge or hearing notice, it was inconceivable that she would be present in the courtroom for arraignment.

Besides, Justice Umar disagreed with the prosecution’s submission that the defendant was aware of the pending arraignment because her lawyer had been served with the suit.

Following the court’s ruling, the prosecution then applied for substituted service of the charge on the Senator through her counsel.

The application was granted by the court, which then fixed June 30 for her arraignment.

While in the case at the FCT, the federal government filed a three count charge against Akpoti-Uduaghan, before the Federal High Court, the charge is a six count, which is similar to those at the FCT court.

According to the prosecution, the Kogi senator was alleged to have, while on a live television programme, accused the Senate President, Goodwill Akpabio and ex-Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello of plotting her assassination.

Akpoti-Uduaghan in count two was alleged to have on or about April 1, 2025 while addressing a crowd of people at Ihima Community, Kogi State, within the jurisdiction of the court “intentionally caused the following communication to be transmitted via a computer system and network, to wit: “..andAkpapio told Yahaya bello, I am saying, standing by what I have said. He told him that he should make sure that killing me does not happen in Abuja, it should be done here, so it will seem as if it is the people that killed me here…”

The federal government claimed that the defendant knew this contained a threat that could harm the reputation of Yahaya Bello, a former Governor of Kogi State and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 24 (2) (c) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) (Amendment) Act, 2024 and punishable under same section of the Act.

The federal in count three noted that the defendant on a live television programme accused Akpabio and Bello of holding a meeting where discussions on her elimination was held, with the intention to harm the reputation of the Senate President.