Ahmadu Bello Foundation Holds Session to Evaluate Tinubu’s Electoral Pledges to North

John Shiklamin Kaduna





The Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation (SABMF) is to hold a two day interactive session to evaluate President Bola Tinubu’s electoral promises to the North.

In a statement yesterday, the Director General of SABMF, Abubakar Umar, said the event was a follow-up on the foundation’s engagement with frontline presidential candidates on October 17, 2022, where Tinubu, alongside others candidates, presented their manifestos and made commitments towards the development of Northern Nigeria.

According to him, the interactive session scheduled for June 24 and 25, 2025, at the Arewa House, Kaduna, will provide a robust platform for constructive dialogue between representatives of the federal government and citizens.

“This landmark event builds on the Foundation’s successful engagement on 17th October 2022, where frontline presidential candidates, including then-candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, presented their manifestos and made commitments towards the development of Northern Nigeria.

“With President Tinubu now two years into his administration, this follow-up session aims to evaluate the progress made on those electoral promises, deepen government-citizen engagement, and promote a clearer understanding of the administration’s policies and programmes.

“The event will provide a robust platform for constructive dialogue between representatives of the Federal Government and citizens. It is designed to bridge the gap between policy implementation and public perception, dispel misinformation, and address misconceptions about the administration’s initiatives,” it added.

Umar said that by facilitating open and honest discourse, the Foundation seeks to strengthen Nigeria’s democratic process, ensuring that governance remains responsive, inclusive, and accountable to the people.

He said the two day event will feature high-level presentations and interactive sessions with key federal government representatives, who will provide detailed briefings on progress in critical sectors, including national security, agriculture, infrastructure and social services, healthcare, education, governance, economy and other essential services.

“This engagement will not only highlight achievements but also provide an opportunity for stakeholders to discuss challenges, propose solutions, and align expectations for the continued development of Northern Nigeria and the nation at large.

“The Foundation believes that such interactions are vital for sustaining trust between the government and its citizens, fostering unity, and promoting informed public discourse”, Umar said.

The statement stated that “the SABMF remains steadfast in its commitment to advancing the legacy of the late Sir Ahmadu Bello, Sardauna of Sokoto, by promoting good governance, socio-economic development, and unity in Northern Nigeria and beyond.”

Umar said: “the event underscores our dedication to creating platforms that empower citizens to actively participate in the democratic process and hold leaders accountable.

“We invite key stakeholders to join us in Kaduna on 24th and 25th June 2025 for this pivotal engagement. Together, we can build a more transparent, accountable, and prosperous Nigeria.”