Abuja Estate War Sparks Outrage from Ghana

*They treated us like criminals, Ghanaian investors cry out

A high-stakes battle over the ownership of Abuja’s prestigious River Park Estate has erupted into a legal and diplomatic firestorm, drawing in senior Nigerian security officials and prompting a growing outcry from Ghanaian investors.

At the centre of the storm is a N200 million lawsuit filed at the Federal High Court in Abuja by the Ghanaian claimants against the Police, alleging gross violations of their fundamental human rights by top figures in Nigeria’s law enforcement apparatus.

Named in the suit are the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun, the FCT Commissioner of Police Ajao Saka Adewale, and the Head of the IGP Monitoring Unit, DCP Akin Fakorede.

Also joined in the suit are senior officers of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), including the FCT Zonal Commander Michael Wetkas and investigator Eunice Dalyop.

Social media has been awash with disturbing footage related to the dispute. One widely shared video appears to show one of the Ghanaian investors being manhandled by uniformed officers and alleged agents of a rival faction. These visuals have stoked public outrage and renewed scrutiny over the conduct of Nigerian security operatives.

What began as a contested property claim is gradually morphing into a full-blown international incident. Ghanaian media outlets have picked up the story, condemning what they describe as the unjust treatment of their citizens by Nigerian authorities.

The matter was also featured in Nigeria on Arise News on Monday, June 16, 2025, and on AIT’s Kakaaki on Tuesday, June 17.

According to the plaintiffs, the dispute stemmed from an alleged illegal trespass on land whose ownership is being contested. In response, the IGP reportedly set up a Special Investigative Panel to look into the matter. However, the claimants allege that the panel’s findings—despite weeks of sittings—have yet to be made public. Instead, they claim, harassment has continued unabated.

They accuse DCP Fakorede, a former head of the controversial and now-defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), of repeatedly summoning them under threatening and intimidating conditions. Similarly, they allege that EFCC operatives detained one of the plaintiffs for extended periods under questionable pretenses.

In their suit, the investors are seeking a court order restraining the Police and EFCC from further “inviting, intimidating, harassing, arresting or detaining” them, insisting that the facts of the case are civil and ought to be resolved through proper legal channels, not via coercive tactics.

The investors have also petitioned the Police Service Commission to look into the conduct of its senior officers accused of abuse of power and professional misconduct.

Beyond the courtroom drama, the case is raising broader concerns about the rule of law, abuse of state power, and the state of Nigeria’s business environment.

Over the years, Nigerian governments have worked tirelessly to attract Foreign Direct Investment (FDI). President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration alone has reportedly secured over $30 billion in foreign commitments within its first 16 months in office—investments covering everything from infrastructure to technology.

However, the credibility of these gains rests heavily on Nigeria’s ability to enforce property rights, honour contracts, and maintain investor protection frameworks. When foreign investors are dragged into prolonged legal wrangles and subjected to alleged harassment by state actors, confidence in Nigeria’s investment climate takes a hit.

If allowed to fester, the River Park debacle could do lasting damage to Nigeria’s global reputation as a reliable destination for foreign investment.

This is more than a property dispute, it is a test of Nigeria’s commitment to fairness, justice, and the rule of law. The outcome will signal to the world whether Nigeria is truly open for business or merely open for controversy.

