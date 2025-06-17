AbdulRazaq Restates Commitment to Strengthening Kwara’s Health System

•Ilorin stakeholders unite to combat gender-based violence

Hammed Shittuin Ilorin





Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahmanAbdulRazaq has restated his administration’s commitment to strengthening health systems through investments in health promotion, prevention care and community engagement.

He said the government has greatly invested in the renovation and equipping of many primary and secondary healthcare facilities in the state and will do more.

Speaking in Ilorin during the 27th Annual National Conference of Nigerian Association of Health Educators (NAHE), AbdulRazaq stated that the administration was working round the clock to ensure that health workers are well trained.

The theme of the conference was: “Dimensions and Adaptation to Health and Illness Behaviours; Repositioning Health Education in Nigeria Healthcare System”.

He said: “Our government has huge investments in health care services in the state. We have renovated and equipped our primary healthcare centres and maternities across the state. The secondary health care facilities are not left out.

“This is in addition to frequent recruitment of health care personnel across all cadres into our workforce. Salaries and wages including promotion of health care workers are regular and prompt”.

Represented by his deputy, Mr. KayodeAlabi, the governor noted that the task of turning around the health sector requires a collective approach, soliciting for value partnerships with NAHE and other professional bodies.

He commended the organisers of the conference, believing that the theme will stimulate rich conversations, innovative ideas, and practical solutions to the pressing health challenges we face as a nation.

Earlier in his remarks, President of NAHE, Prof ShehuAdaramaja, said the conference sought to understand the multi dimensional aspects of health and illness behaviours, adapt health education approaches to meet contemporary challenges, and strengthen the integration of health education into Nigeria’s healthcare system for better outcomes.

Adaramaja, who is the Chairman, Kwara State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), said despite the progress in the Nigerian healthcare system, the sector is still facing low health literacy and inadequate prioritization of preventive health education among other challenges.

Meanwhile, the tragic death of 21-year-old HafsohLawal, a student in Ilorin who was lured and murdered through social media yesterday sparked a decisive movement to address the growing threat of Technology-Facilitated Gender-Based Violence (TFGBV) in Kwara State.

Leaders from government, religious institutions, civil society organisations, security agencies, and community groups gathered in Ilorin for a high-level dialogue themed “From Silence to Action: Mobilizing Ilorin Against Technology-Facilitated Gender-Based Violence”.

The dialogue also brought together a cross-section of stakeholders, including representatives of the Council of Ulama, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), government agencies and persons with disabilities.

The event, convened by the Brain Builders Youth Development Initiative (BBYDI) with support from Urgent Action Fund-Africa, marked the first coordinated response in the state to the alarming rise in digital abuse targeting women and girls.

Addressing the participants, the Executive Director of BBYDI, Mrs. NurahJimoh-Sanni described the forum as a pivotal moment for the community to shift from grief to action.

Represented by the BBYDI’s Finance and Policy Officer, RuthAdeosun, Jimoh-Sanni stated: “Women and girls across Kwara, Nigeria, and Africa are being harmed in ways our systems are still struggling to address. What makes today different is that we have chosen not to remain silent”.

“Our success will not be measured by the beauty of our speeches or the paper we produce today. It will be measured by the safety of the next girl who logs onto her phone — by whether she is safe, heard, and protected,”

The initiative, she added, could serve as a model for other states facing similar dangers in an increasingly digital world.