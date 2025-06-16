Ugwuoke Assumes CRMI Presidency, Unveils Agenda on Policy Reform

Oluchi Chibuzor

Executive Director and Chief Risk Officer of Fidelity Bank Plc, Mr. Kevin Ugwuoke, has formally assumed office as President of the Chartered Risk Management Institute of Nigeria (CRMI), with a reform-driven agenda focused on policy advocacy, ethical standards, and digital innovation to deepen risk governance across sectors in Nigeria.

Speaking during the presidential handover ceremony held in Lagos at the weekend, Ugwuoke, who also doubles as Acting President of the Federation of African Risk Management Associations (FARMA), described his emergence as “a call to action,” and pledged to reposition CRMI as a thought leader and institutional partner in Nigeria’s national development discourse.

He said:“Our mission is beyond certification. It is about building national consciousness around risk governance. We will engage policymakers, raise awareness, and provide practical tools to help organisations institutionalise risk intelligence at all levels.”

Ugwuoke announced a five-pronged strategy anchored on: strengthening professional certification and education; deepening regulatory engagement; accelerating digital transformation; integrating ESG and climate risk into corporate strategy; and promoting youth engagement in the risk management profession.

He said CRMI would work more closely with key policy institutions such as the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), National Assembly, and sub-national governments to ensure structured risk frameworks are embedded in economic development plans.

“We must integrate risk thinking into how we plan, govern, and invest,” he noted, adding that CRMI will advocate for more inclusive regulatory frameworks that support small and medium-sized enterprises, improve macroeconomic stability, and build institutional resilience,” he said.

On professional standards, Ugwuoke announced plans to revise the institute’s curriculum, introduce new certifications tailored to emerging risk trends, and upgrade its learning management systems. He reiterated that a national risk observatory is also on the cards, aimed at delivering real-time risk intelligence to the public and private sectors.

“Digital innovation will be central to how CRMI operates going forward. We are working to automate our backend systems fully, deliver more virtual training, and use technology to scale impact across Nigeria and beyond,” he said.

On his part, the outgoing president of the institute reflected on key achievements during his tenure, including the Institute’s charter status, expanded partnerships, increased international recognition, and urged continued leadership and growth under the new administration, saying, “I therefore, humbly charge the next leadership to build on the accomplishments of the last four years and do more for the Institute,” he said.

Delivering a goodwill message on behalf of the Group Managing Director/CEO of United Bank for Africa (UBA), Mr. Oliver Alawuba, Deputy Managing Director, UBA, Chukwuma Nweke, noted that CRMI under the outgoing president, Professor Ezekiel Oseni, had “deepened regulatory partnerships, mainstreamed enterprise risk management frameworks, and made risk thinking a boardroom imperative.”

He described Ugwuoke as a worthy successor, saying: “As Professor Oseni hands over the baton to Mr. Kevin Ugwuoke, a highly respected figure in the risk management ecosystem, we are confident that CRMI is poised for even greater relevance. He brings both academic depth and practical foresight, essential for navigating today’s volatile global environment.”