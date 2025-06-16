Tinubu Visits Benue Wednesday For On-the-spot Assessment Of Recurring Crisis 

* Dispatches SGF, IGP, NSA, heads of intelligence agencies to state ahead of visit

.To hold court with stakeholders

* Shifts scheduled official visit to Kaduna from Wednesday to Thursday

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu will on Wednesday, June 18, 2025 travel to Benue State as part of efforts to foster peace and address the persistent conflict affecting communities in the state.

The president, initially billed to embark on an official visit to Kaduna State on Wednesday, has now rescheduled the state visit to Thursday.

According to a release issued on Monday by presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, the president’s visit aims to assess firsthand the recurring crisis that has claimed numerous lives and caused significant destruction.

During his stay, President Tinubu will hold a town hall meeting with all stakeholders —including traditional rulers, political, religious, community leaders and youth groups — to seek lasting solutions to the hostilities.

In preparation for the visit, President Tinubu has already dispatched the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, the Inspector General of Police, heads of intelligence agencies, the National Security Adviser, and the Chairmen of the Senate and House Defence Committees to Benue State.

President Tinubu had previously condemned the ongoing violence in Benue State and called on all leaders and residents to embrace peace, love and mutual understanding.

He also extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and to all those who have suffered losses as a result of the crisis.

According to his itinerary released over the weekend, the president was scheduled to visit Kaduna State on Wednesday to inaugurate various state government projects.

However, the official visit will now occur on Thursday, June 19, 2025.