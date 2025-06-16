Tinubu: Benue Killings Depressing, We Must Not Allow this to Continue, Enough is Enough 

*Orders security chiefs to implement earlier directive for lasting peace, security

*Tasks Alia to convene reconciliation meeting among warring factions to end bloodshed

*Pope Leo XIV, northern CAN condemn massacre, pray for victims, sue for peace

Chiemelie Ezeobi in Lagos, Deji Elumoye, Chuks Okocha in Abuja, John Shiklam in Kaduna and George Okoh in Makurdi

President Bola Tinubu, yesterday, described the recent killings in Benue State as depressing, declaring this must stop, as government will not let the bloodletting in the state continue.

Tinubu directed security chiefs to implement his earlier directive to bring lasting peace and security to Benue State.

He called on Governor Hyacinth Alia to convene a meeting of the warring factions for lasting peace.

Pope Leo XIV, yesterday, expressed deep sorrow at the murderous attack on Benue State, which resulted in the massacre of about 200 persons. The pope spoke during Mass at the Vatican. He offered solemn prayers for the deceased and Nigeria, in general.

Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the 19 Northern States and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) called on Tinubu to declare war on criminal elements unleashing mayhem on communities in Benue State and other states in the region.

Similarly, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar; Deputy Governor of Benue State, Sam Ode; former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi; and Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) condemned the cold-blooded killings as shocking.

Benue State Youths converged at Wurukum Roundabout early yesterday morning in protest against the unremitting carnage in the state by suspected Fulani herdsmen. They were later tear-gased by policemen deployed to the area.

The attacks in Benue State occurred at night between June 13 and 14 in the town of Yelewata, Guma Local Government Area.

THISDAY gathered that most of the victims were internally displaced persons receiving care at a hospital operated by a local Catholic mission.

Tinubu, in a statement by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, renewed his order in the wake of the latest round of attacks, which had led to the death of many people.

On the president’s directive, intelligence chiefs, the police, and the military have arrived the state to direct security operations and restore sanity.

Tinubu Alia to convene reconciliation meetings and dialogue among the warring parties to end the bloodshed and bring lasting peace and harmonious co-existence between herders and the indigenous communities.

Describing the killings as inhuman and anti-progress, the president called on political leaders and community leaders in conflict areas to stop fuelling the crisis through unguarded utterances that could further inflame tensions. He said leaders should rein in those who were out to cause provocations and ignite reprisal attacks.

The statement quoted Tinubu as saying, “The latest news of wanton killings in Benue State is very depressing. We must not allow this bloodletting to continue unabated. Enough is now enough.

“I have directed the security agencies to act decisively and arrest perpetrators of these evil acts on all sides of the conflict and prosecute them.

“Political and community leaders in Benue State must act responsibly and avoid inflammatory utterances that could further increase tensions and killings.”

The president said, “This is the time for Governor Alia to act as a statesman and immediately lead the process of dialogue and reconciliation that will bring peace to Benue.

“Our people must live in peace, and it is possible when leaders across the divides work together in harmony and differences are identified and addressed with fairness, openness and justice.”

Pope Prays for Victims, Seeks Peace

Pope Leo XIV expressed deep sorrow at the recent attack on Benue, during Mass at the Vatican, offering prayers for the deceased and Nigeria, in general.

Describing the killings as a “terrible massacre” carried out with “extreme cruelty,” the pope called for an end to the cycle of violence.

He said, “A terrible massacre took place, in which about 200 people were killed, with extreme cruelty, most of whom were internally displaced, hospitalised by the local Catholic mission.”

Visibly moved during his remarks at the Vatican, the pope called for an end to the ongoing cycle of violence plaguing Nigeria, a country he referred to as “beloved” but “so affected by various forms of violence”.

He stated, “I pray that security, justice and peace prevail in Nigeria, a beloved country, so affected by various forms of violence. And I pray, in particular, for the rural Christian communities of Benue State, which have been incessantly victims of violence.”

The pope’s statement added to the growing international condemnation of the persistent violence in Nigeria’s Middle Belt, a region often wracked by sectarian and communal conflict.

The pope urged the global community not to forget those suffering in silence. He called on the Nigerian authorities to uphold the safety and dignity of all citizens.

CAN to Tinubu: Declare Total War on Criminals Terrorising Benue, Borno, Others

Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the 19 Northern States and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) called on Tinubu to declare war on criminal elements terrorising communities in Benue State.

CAN also urged the government to stop the resurgence of the activities of Boko Haram terrorists in Borno State.

The association, in a statement yesterday in Kaduna, urged the president to urgently take decisive action to end the bloodshed and destructions.

The statement, signed by Secretary General of Northern CAN, Sunday Oibe, condemned Saturday’s killings in Benue communities, declaring that the persistent attacks by suspected herdsmen are unacceptable.

The association expressed deep concern over the deteriorating security situation in Benue, Borno, and other parts of the country.

Oibe stated that the violent activities perpetrated by suspected herdsmen and Boko Haram terrorists had made life increasingly unbearable for innocent citizens.

The statement said, “On Saturday, June 13, 2025, we received distressing reports of attacks by suspected herdsmen in Yelewata and Daudu communities in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State.

“Available information indicated that over 100 people were killed in the attacks, which occurred less than 48 hours after the tragic killing of 25 people in Mtswenem and Akondotyough Bawa communities in Makurdi LGA

“Reports indicated that many internally displaced persons (IDPs) and farmers were killed, with some reportedly burnt alive in makeshift shelters.

“The gunmen, armed with sophisticated weapons, were said to have launched the attack around midnight and operated for over two hours.

“Similarly, last week in Borno State, one person was killed, while Rev. Fr. Daniel Afina, a Catholic priest and project coordinator of a Christian NGO, along with nine others, were abducted by Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists on the Gwoza-Limankara Road as they were ambushed while returning from Mubi in Adamawa State.”

Oibe lamented that the security situation appeared to be worsening at a time when it seemed that the criminal elements had been contained by security agencies.

He said in the statement, “We urgently call on the federal government to take decisive and comprehensive action to stop the killings and restore peace and security.

“President Bola Tinubu’s administration has made initial progress in curbing these violent activities. However, these gains must be sustained and expanded.

“We urge the president to urgently declare total war against these criminals and direct security agencies to neutralise the threat within a clear and enforceable time frame.

“Should the situation prove beyond the capacity of Nigeria’s security forces, the government should seek international assistance to halt the killings and abductions.

“The killings are unacceptable, even within the animal kingdom. This brutality is rare, yet, in Nigeria, innocent lives are lost senselessly and repeatedly.”

Ode Condemns Killings in Yelwata

Deputy Governor of Benue State, Sam Ode, who visited the scene of the bloodshed on the directives of the governor, said the governor was not resting on his oars in efforts to ensure the state experienced peace.

Ode stated, “Governor Hyacinth Alia acknowledges and shares in the pains and grief caused by the this attacks on the community by criminal elements suspected to be armed herdsmen.

“The state government is consistently engaging with federal security agencies, traditional rulers, community leaders, and relevant stakeholders to strengthen security interventions and provide lasting solutions to these persistent attacks.

“We assure citizens that more tactical teams have started arriving to Benue from the federal government and additional security deployments are being arranged for vulnerable areas.

“Response squad teams are also deployed and will be in Benue from Sunday, strategic community dialogues are ongoing to enhance active intelligence sharing.”

Ode added, “The state’s joint operations units are also being strengthened, and will not relent in its utmost commitment to defending the lives and properties of all residents.

“In the spirit of peace and unity, we call on religious, traditional, and political leaders across the state to sensitise and guide the youths under their influence against unlawful gatherings or confrontations that may spiral out of control.

“We appeal to the public to make use of official communication channels to report any suspicious activities and to stay informed through credible sources.

“Benue State remains committed to justice, peace, and security for all.”



Atiku Shocked over Fresh Benue Attacks

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar expressed shock and anguish at the killings in Benue State.

Atiku called on the federal government to move in and ensure that the perpetrators of the heinous crimes were arrested and prosecuted

In a statement, the former vice president lamented that the killers were targeting defenceless Nigerians.

He suggested, “Enhanced security presence in the region, deploying necessary resources, personnel, equipment, and intelligence to guarantee the protection of vulnerable rural areas.”

Atiku stated, “I am deeply anguished and shocked by the devastating news of the fresh attacks in Benue State, where over 100 innocent lives are feared lost.

“These killings, once again targeting defenceless communities, underscores the escalating insecurity crisis facing our nation. Words cannot adequately express the sorrow felt by those left widowed, orphaned, or displaced.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the families and communities who have suffered unimaginable loss. As a nation, we must pause and reflect on the mounting human toll of this senseless violence.

“I urge the federal government and Benue State authorities to launch a prompt, transparent investigation into the attack.

“The identities of the perpetrators must be swiftly uncovered and justice served.”

The former vice president said the federal government should, “Enhance security presence in the region, deploying necessary resources, personnel, equipment, and intelligence to guarantee the protection of vulnerable rural areas.

“Engage affected communities through dialogue, traditional leadership, and civil society to restore confidence and foster resilience.

“Accelerate compensation and support effort, including medical aid, trauma counselling, and livelihood restoration for survivors and bereaved families.”

He said, “This assault on innocent Nigerians is not just a local tragedy, it is a national emergency that demands immediate attention and decisive action.

“I call on all Nigerians, regardless of tribe or religion, to unite in condemning this atrocity. We must hold our leaders accountable and insist on sustainable solutions to the violent tragedies claiming lives across the country.

“May God comfort the grieving families, heal our nation, and help us reclaim peace and security for all.”

Obi: Killings Show Leadership Failure

Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, condemned the Benue killings, describing them as a direct consequence of leadership failure in Nigeria.

In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, Obi expressed heartbreak over the attacks, which claimed the lives of women, children, soldiers, and displaced persons.

He called for an urgent national response, warning against the growing normalisation of mass killings in the country.

Bi stated, “My heart is heavy as I learn of yet another horrific series of killings in Benue of women, children, soldiers, and displaced persons, all senselessly slain.

“This tragedy has become too common in our national life, and the Benue situation now calls for a national emergency.”

According to the former Anambra State governor, the scale of the killings go beyond isolated violence, but reflects systemic governance failure.

“Over 200 lives have reportedly been extinguished in a single onslaught, homes burnt, families shattered, communities left in ruin. This is not merely violence. It is a failure of leadership, a stain on our collective conscience,” Obi stated.

HURIWA Warns of Looming Ethnic War

Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) issued a stern warning to the federal government, urging it to urgently halt the continuous attacks by suspected Fulani herdsmen or risk widespread armed resistance by other ethnic groups in the country.

The rights group described the recent massacre of over 200 persons in Benue State as a crime against humanity and a dangerous escalation that could spiral into nationwide ethnic violence.

HURIWA gave the warning in a press statement issued in Abuja by its National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko, following the bloody attack by herdsmen on the Tiv-speaking Yelewata and Daudu communities in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State.

The group said despite prior intelligence from residents about the impending attack, the federal government and security agencies failed to intervene or deploy adequate forces to the area.

HURIWA alleged that attackers stormed the communities from two flanks, overpowered local youths and police operatives, and then proceeded to open fire on defenceless civilians, including IDPs sheltering in market stalls.

HURIWA condemned what it termed the “persistent inaction” of the federal government, describing the security chiefs and the National Security Adviser as grossly incompetent and complicit.

The association warned that should the government fail to act decisively to bring an end to the targeted killings allegedly carried out by armed Fulani insurgents, Nigeria might descend into an unprecedented civil crisis, as ethnic groups facing continued invasions might begin to arm themselves for self-defence.

Benue Youths Protest Killings

Benue State Youths converged at Wurukum Roundabout on Sunday morning to protest the killings of innocent people in Benue State by murderous Fulani herdsmen. But they were teargased by policemen deployed to the area.

The protests had been triggered by the gruesome attacks on Yelewata town yesterday by suspected herdsmen, which resulted in the deaths of almost 200 persons, including women and children, as well as the aged.

The protesters demanded action from Governor Hyacinth Alia and the federal government against the terrorists, who were on a rampage across the state.

The protesters had refused to be addressed by Benue State Commissioner of Police, Emenari Ifeanyi, who went personally to the protest venue.

The police commissioner initially sought to address the protesting youths but he was loudly condemned amid angry chants of “CP, Go To Yelewata”.

And when he eventually addressed them, he was confronted with some questions that he declined to answer, stirring another round of anger.

It was also observed that while some military personnel arrived the venue of the protest, the youths continued to press their demands for action from government.

An activist, Comrade Bemgba Iyortyum, wrote on his Facebook page, “I urge the youths to maintain their peaceful and orderly conduct as has been seen in the course of the protest so far, and to stand resolutely by their demands for action from government.

“Together we will win this war against the terrorists who seek to wipe us off the face of the earth and take over our land.”