Sixty Years of Significance: How Akhigbe’s Milestone Birthday Redefined Celebration

Renowned Nigerian philanthropist and astute businessman, Mr. Joe Akhigbe, recently celebrated his milestone 60th birthday with a three-day series of events that profoundly underscored his unwavering commitment to humanitarianism and his deep connections with family, friends and the community. The celebrations were marked by significant acts of charity and a joyous gathering of dignitaries and well-wishers.

In what he described as a Day of Giving Back: Spreading Joy at the Lion’s Motherless Children’s Home, the philanthropist chose to dedicate his special day to the children of the Lion’s Motherless Children’s Home in Lekki Phase 1. The atmosphere at the home was electric, filled with an outpouring of love, laughter and tangible contributions aimed at enriching the lives of the young residents.

The celebrant fully immersed himself in the festivities, joining the children in spirited dancing that brought joy and smiles to every face. A particular highlight was a lively dance competition, where children showcased their impressive moves and were deservedly rewarded with special gifts for their talent and enthusiasm.

Demonstrating his unwavering commitment to humanitarian causes, Akhigbe made substantial donations to the home. This included a generous cash gift of N1 million. Beyond the monetary contribution, he provided essential items such as numerous cartons of noodles, comfortable mattresses, packs of diapers, various laundry items, and a wide array of other nourishing food supplies. His benevolent gesture was further amplified by the support of his friends and family members, who also made heartfelt donations.

Addressing the children, Akhigbe imparted words of wisdom and encouragement, urging them to dedicate themselves to their studies and strive for excellence. “We are here to felicitate with you,” he stated warmly, recalling his previous visit. “We were here when I turned 50, and we are here today.”

In a powerful show of sustained support, he made a significant pledge, promising to provide N500,000 annually to support their educational pursuits – a commitment met with resounding applause and gratitude.

The Director of the Lagos State Government Motherless Babies Home, Ms Caroline Inegbedion, expressed profound gratitude to Akhigbe for his compassionate choice of celebrating his 60th anniversary at their home, offering prayers for his continued good health and prosperity. Akhigbe’s presence and generosity served as an inspiring example of giving back to the community, making a tangible difference in the lives of vulnerable children.

A Grand Celebration of Life and Connections

The second day of the celebration saw a grand reception held at a prestigious hall in the Consy area of Victoria Island, Lagos. The event commenced with Akhigbe making a stylish entrance, dancing into the hall in the company of his family and close associates, as attendees rose to receive his presence. The live band provided a resounding soundtrack, praising God for His faithfulness in Akhigbe’s life. The formal proceedings began with an opening prayer led by the Anglican Bishop, Reverend Gabriel Elaho. The event saw a remarkable turnout of high-profile personalities, underscoring Akhigbe’s extensive network and influence.

Notable attendees included the Minister of Aviation, Mr. Festus Keyamo; former Managing Director of FirstBank, Mr. Niyi Onansoya; and former Managing Director of Chartered Bank, Mr. Moses Adedoyin. Close friends, business partners, family members, and associates were all well in attendance, with friends and family members in the diaspora also sending heartfelt wishes to the celebrant.

Tributes flowed freely during the event. Akhigbe’s wife spoke glowingly of her husband, describing him as a responsible and God-fearing man, and wished him long life and prosperity in sound health. His daughter, Ilu Akhigbe, speaking on behalf of the children, praised her father as a great man who dedicates his all to everything he does, emphasizing the deep love and affection shared within the family.

Senator Adeniyi Adegbonmire, representing Ondo Central, also spoke at the event, recalling his initial meeting with Akhigbe years ago and noting their awesome relationship. He lauded Akhigbe as a wonderful person.

A much-elated Akhigbe expressed that his journey in life is a testament to God’s grace, dedication, hard work, and discipline in whatever he finds himself doing, emphasizing God’s faithfulness to him and his family.

A Thanksgiving for a Life Well-Lived

The third day of the event was a thanksgiving service in his church in Victoria Island, where family and friends gathered with songs of thanksgiving for a cheerful 60th birthday celebration, while the clergy offered prayers for a more successful life ahead for him.

Akhigbe’s 60th birthday celebrations were not merely a personal milestone but a vibrant testament to a life dedicated to service, community, and strong relationships. His philanthropic efforts, coupled with the joyous celebration, serve as a profound inspiration to all.