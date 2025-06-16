Silent Heroes Award: Nnaji Honoured for Transformational Leadership in Innovation, Technology

By Emmanuel Ikechukwu

Chief Uche Geoffrey Nnaji, Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, has been conferred with the 2025 Nigeria Silent Heroes Award, a prestigious honour reserved for individuals whose quiet but far-reaching contributions are shaping the future of the nation.

Dr. Robert Ngwu, the Minister’s Senior Special Adviser, in a statement on Monday in Abuja, said the Silent Heroes Awards honours the unseen hands that move societies forward; and in this regard, Nnaji’s legacy is increasingly hard to ignore.

The announcement, made at a high-level event attended by national dignitaries and international stakeholders, came as a rare public recognition for a public servant who has deliberately kept the spotlight on his work rather than himself.

“I have quietly declined many award offers—not out of pride, but out of principle.

“But this one struck a personal chord; it reflects a philosophy I have lived by: that service to nation does not always need a spotlight.

“I dedicate this award to the many Nigerians—within government and beyond—who work silently every day to build a better nation. May we never lose sight of the power of humble service,” Nnaji said.

The Minister was represented at the award ceremony by Dr. Matthew Olumide Adepoju, Director-General of the National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA).

Since his appointment, Nnaji has redefined what it means to lead a government ministry in the 21st century.

Under his stewardship, the Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology has transformed from a bureaucratic backwater into a strategic engine of national development.

Among his standout achievements:

International Engagements: Represented Nigeria at the 79th UN General Assembly, championing discussions on space exploration, artificial intelligence, and climate-smart agriculture.

Satellite Expansion: Secured federal approval for the launch of NigeriaSat-3, Sat-4, Sat-5 and NigeriaSAR-1—positioning Nigeria for enhanced national security, disaster response, and environmental monitoring.

Project Green: Attracted €7.9 billion in FDI for Africa’s largest green methanol and hydrogen initiative.

Healthcare Breakthroughs: Overseeing the establishment of Africa’s first insulin manufacturing plant and Nigeria’s first AI-powered smart hospital.

Youth Empowerment: Trained 200,000+ youths on Ai using the Commonwealth Ai Academy, powered by Intel; Launched Project NOVA, training 25,000+ Nigerian youth annually in global tech skills; championed Youth Space Skill Programme and Barefoot Renewable Energy College.

Energy Access: Initiated the Sustainable Energy Access Programme (SEAP), delivering renewable energy solutions across all 774 LGAs.

Institutional Reform: United space-focused agencies—NASRDA, NigComSat, and DSA—under a harmonised national space strategy.

Policy Innovation: Introduced 30% local value addition for raw material exports; launched a Science and Innovation Fund; facilitated a 10-year raw materials roadmap with AfDB.

Global Partnerships: Signed MoUs with UNESCO on bioethics and with Commonwealth nations on AI and climate resilience.

A Leadership Style Rooted in Substance

Mrs. Ozioma Sonia Odita-Sunday, Project Coordinator of the Silent Heroes Awards Initiative, described Nnaji’s recognition as an affirmation of what true public service should represent:

“Chief Nnaji exemplifies the kind of quiet excellence that strengthens the moral and institutional fabric of our society. His story is one of substance over showmanship—results over rhetoric.”

The ceremony also marked the unveiling of “Nigeria’s Silent Heroes (Vol. 3)”, a commemorative publication profiling the lives and legacies of changemakers across sectors.

Nnaji’s chapter reads like a blueprint for national transformation—infused with data, vision, and humility.

Shared Honour, Shared Vision

But among the 40+ recipients, Nnaji’s name stood out—not for the decibel of applause, but for the echo of his impact.

Global Reflections, National Impact

Chief Nnaji’s trajectory is attracting international attention—not only as a reformer, but as a visionary who sees innovation not as a luxury, but as the foundation of inclusive growth and national sovereignty.

From space technology to green energy, AI to ethics, and youth skills to infrastructure, Nnaji is building a legacy not just for now—but for generations.

And as Nigeria looks to the future, it’s fitting that one of its quietest voices is proving to be one of its strongest.

Other awardees included global philanthropist Tony Elumelu, the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, and Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, Minister of Women Affairs.

The award was also presented by the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Gwabin Musa, represented by Rear Admiral Olusanya Bankole, Chief of Civil-Military Relations, who described Nnaji as a “distinguished Nigerian whose achievements under the Renewed Hope Agenda have brought pride and progress to the nation.”