PDP Notifies INEC Ahead June 30 NEC, Gives Mandatory 21 Days Notice

*Damagum: We’ve withered the storm, we will hand over a united party to next NWC

*Debunks rumoured defection to APC

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party has formally informed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of its plan to convene a National Executive Committee meeting on June 30.

In a letter dated May 30 and addressed to the INEC Chairman, the acting National Chairman of the PDP, Umar Damagum, informed the commission that the 100th NEC meeting would hold on June 30 at the National Secretariat of the party in Abuja.

The notification was in line with INEC regulations requiring a 21-day notice before any NEC meeting to decide on issues like the National Secretary and others.

The letter with reference number PDP/DOM/GF.2/VOL.1J/25-078, was received by INEC on May 30.

The letter to INEC, titled ‘Notice of 100th National Executive Committee Meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party,’ read in part: “We write to formally inform and invite INEC that the leadership of our great party, PDP has scheduled our 100th NEC meeting to hold on Monday, June 30, 2025 at the National Secretariat of our party, Wadata Plaza, Wuse Zone 5, Abuja.

“This is for the commission’s information and necessary action, please. While thanking you for your usual cooperation, kindly acknowledge receipt of this letter and please accept the assurances of our highest regards.”

The embattled national secretary of the party, Senator Samuel Anyanwu did not sign the letter

A fortnight ago, friends of the Minister of the Federal Capital, Nyesom Wike, had cautioned that any move made without involving or recognising Anyanwu as the National Secretary would be considered invalid and could worsen the ongoing crisis within the party.

However, an insider disclosed that Damagum took the initiative to write to INEC at the 100th NEC meeting in line with the decision made at the 99th NEC meeting.

The insider said, “The letter is in order. The 99th NEC had already scheduled and announced June 30 as the date for the 100th NEC meeting.

“Due to many unresolved issues from the last meeting, the party had to write INEC ahead of the next NEC meeting to ensure the commission was involved in efforts to address those pending matters.

“Don’t forget that the 99th NEC set up the National Convention Committee and the Zoning Committee and assigned other responsibilities. So, the upcoming meeting will approve and populate the committees, as well as receive reports where necessary.

“Apart from that, the 100th NEC may also take decisive action to resolve the dispute over the National Secretary position and is expected to ratify the zonal congresses, among other key matters.”

Attempts by THISDAY to get across to Anyanwu’ to know he did not sign the letter failed as he did not take his calls to his known GSM.

Meanwhile, Damagum has said he would hand over a more united party to the next National Working Committee (NWC) after the national convention.

He also said he resisted attempts to factionalise the party, stating that, ”Today, the PDP has only one national secretariat despite attempts to establish another factional secretariat for the PDP’. We have weathered the storm. All attempts to factionalise the party has failed. We have no factional secretariat any where.

”We will have our national convention and I as the acting national chairman will hand over a more United party to the next national executive that will come in Kano. I know what we encountered from different interest groups on the party.

“But with wisdom, we weathered the storms. After the June 30 National Executive Committee, NEC meeting and subsequently, the national convention, PDP as a brand will come up more United and stronger,” Damagum stated.

On the speculations that he was planning to defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC), where he will contest the governorship election, Damagum described the story as fake.

He said the story was not strange to him, as it was the handiwork of his political opponents in Yobe State, who wanted to rubbish his name, adding that there were political dead woods in the state behind such story.