Ogun Kicks off Akute-Lambe-Agbado Road Reconstruction Project

Succor is on the way for motorists plying the Akute-Lambe-Agbado road in Ifo Local Government Area of Ogun State as the contracting firm, Craneburg, has moved to the site to begin the reconstruction of the ever-busy road.

Soon, the people of the area will join millions of other residents of Ogun State in driving on motorable roads as part of the effort of the Prince Dapo Abiodun-led administration to make life easier for the populace through sustained infrastructure development across the state.

Craneburg has commenced the mobilization of heavy-duty equipment to the site. The execution of earthworks has also started across multiple sections of the road, and construction work proper is expected to begin immediately.

The strategic project, which will benefit several communities in the area, covers critical stretches and landmarks, including Akute Bridge, Oke Aro Stream, and Agbado Bridge, among others. When concluded, it will serve as a vital link between several densely populated communities in Ifo Local Government Area of the state.

Eyewitness reports from the site of the project revealed that road grading and leveling works are actively ongoing, while the roadbed is being shaped with SEM 920F Motor Graders and bulldozers.

Construction of drains and laybys is expected to commence soon.

“Excavators and dump trucks are moving in to deposit lateritic soil as part of the base preparation, with clear evidence of material layering to ensure durability,” an eyewitness added.

This road project is part of a broader effort by the Ogun State government to enhance infrastructure, improve transportation, and stimulate economic growth in the area. The project is also aimed at addressing long-standing infrastructure challenges and improving the overall quality of life for residents of Ifo Local Government Area and its environs.

Several road projects have been carried out in the area by the Dapo Abiodun-led administration, focusing on improved connectivity. These include the Akute-Ajuwon road in Ifo II State Constituency, Alagbole-Akute road, Akute-Ijoko-Oke Aro road, Sango-Ijoko-Akute road, and Denro-Ishashi-Oluwakemi road.