  • Monday, 16th June, 2025

Obi Arrives UK on Air Peace, Preaches Support for Local Businesses

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Chuks Okocha in Abuja 

The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, has again reiterated his call for necessary support and encouragement to local businesses.

Obi, who flew into the United Kingdom at the weekend on a local airline, Air Peace, wrote in his X handle that the flight was smooth and lively.

He appealed to Nigerian elites to always support and patronise local businesses as it’s not easy to establish and sustain a viable business.

“I just arrived in the UK this morning, on Air Peace from Lagos to London. I have now taken almost a dozen flights to or from London on this airline. I want to sincerely thank the management and staff of Air Peace for their professionalism, consistency, and competence on this route.

“Once again, I use this opportunity to appeal to Nigerian elites and political leaders to give strong and deliberate support to indigenous businesses.

“It is never easy to run any business in our difficult environment, let alone highly capital-intensive sectors like air and land transportation, especially given the challenges of competitiveness and rising operational costs.

“Nigerian businesses need our encouragement and patronage, not harassment or unnecessary intimidation.

“Supporting local businesses, particularly those that create massive employment, is critical for job creation, economic growth, and sustainable national development.”

