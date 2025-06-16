Nigerian Doctors in the US Make Strong Push on Capitol Hill for Visa Reforms to Strengthen Healthcare

Mary Nnah

A national coalition of Nigerian-American physicians, health advocates, and community leaders, the Nigerian Physician Advocacy Group (NPAG), is offering practical solutions and proven talent at a time when the US is facing a critical shortage of doctors, especially in rural and underserved communities.

NPAG just wrapped a successful two-day Advocacy and Lobby Day on Capitol Hill, where they met with bipartisan members of Congress to advocate common-sense visa reforms that would allow qualified doctors to serve where they are needed most.

A press release made available to THISDAY by the group, noted the delegation was warmly received by every office they visited, including Congressman Jonathan Jackson, Senator Lisa Blunt Rochester, Congressman James Baird, Congresswoman Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove, Congressman Dan Crenshaw, and Congressman Chris Smith, highlighting the broad, cross-party support for solutions that strengthen America’s healthcare system.

At the heart of this effort is a legacy of service built by Dr. Ihenacho Emeruwa, who founded the Association of Nigerian Physicians in the Americas (ANPA) over 30 years ago.

His vision, to empower Nigerian doctors to serve with excellence both in the US and in Nigeria, has shaped generations of medical professionals committed to health equity and global partnership.

Today, NPAG continues that mission, ensuring the voices of Nigerian-American doctors are heard in policy conversations that directly impact patient care.

“Doctors from Nigeria are not just part of the system, they are the backbone of it,” said Dr. Susan Edionwe, who led the NPAG delegation. “They serve in the toughest areas, rural towns, inner cities, and underserved counties. And they do so with excellence, compassion, and commitment.”

Recent developments in immigration policy, however, threaten this vital pipeline. NPAG highlighted concerns over the pause in new student visa interview scheduling and the growing number of J-1 visa denials, which prevent highly qualified international medical graduates (IMGs) from training and practising in the US.

In 2023 alone, NPAG tracked 32 visa denials under 214(b), despite strong financial standing, full-ride scholarships, and placements in US hospitals experiencing staff shortages.

“These are not just talented individuals, they are future global health leaders,” NPAG emphasised, adding, “Training them in the US creates lasting partnerships with Nigerian institutions and strengthens America’s health and diplomatic leadership.”

Unlike domestic medical graduates, Nigerian doctors arrive fully trained, sparing the US the burden of covering costly education.

With US medical school costs ranging between $120,000 to $600,000, international graduates represent a smart investment in workforce development.

An estimated 60% of Black doctors in America are of Nigerian heritage, a figure that speaks to their impact on both diversity and capacity in the US healthcare system.

NPAG is urging Congress to take immediate action by passing the Conrad State 30 and Physician Access Reauthorisation Act (H.R. 1201); a bipartisan bill that would allow more J-1 visa holders to remain in the US after residency if they serve in federally designated Health Professional Shortage Areas (HPSAs).

“Fixing the J-1 visa process and passing H.R. 1201 is essential,” said Dr. Edionwe. “Communities across America depend on doctors who are ready, willing, and able to serve. Nigerian doctors are already doing the work. Let’s not close the door on them.”

Beyond domestic policy, NPAG also raised alarm over the vacuum left by the reduction of USAID-supported medical programs in Nigeria, including delays in distributing critical medications.

With PEPFAR alone having saved over 1.6 million lives in Nigeria, the group underscored the urgency of continuing life-saving interventions.

In the absence of traditional aid pipelines, NPAG is prepared to mobilise diaspora-led initiatives to deliver care and lead public health campaigns, bridging the gap with US-trained talent.

“NPAG fills a critical gap in both domestic healthcare and international engagement,” the group noted. “We are ready to serve, not just as medical professionals, but as partners in diplomacy, development, and shared prosperity.”

Today, NPAG continues to advocate for more than 30 Nigerian medical graduates currently seeking training and research opportunities in the US. These are not just physicians; they are a strategic asset in both global health and America’s local care delivery systems.

“Let us be clear. This isn’t about handouts. Nigerian doctors are here to help America solve a real problem: access to quality care. All we’re asking for is the opportunity to do that”, said Edionwe.