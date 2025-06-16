NDDC Refutes Claims over C’River Road Project 

– Warns against politicisation of projects

Bassey Inyang in Calabar

The Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, has rested the controversy surrounding the execution of a road project in Nyanghasang community, Calabar Municipal, Cross River State.

An attempt by the federal government to commission the road project on the pretext that it was a constituency project of the Cross River State Senatorial District sparked serious outrage as officials of the state government intervened, and put the records straight.

Owing to the controversy surrounding the actual executioners of the road project, the NDDC has refuted claims that it is responsible for the construction of the Nyanghasang community road project, saying the road project was that of the Cross River State Government.

Speaking to journalist in Calabar, the Commissioner representing Cross River State on the Board of the NDDC, Rt. Hon. Orok Duke, while attributing the controversy surrounding the Nyanghasang Community Road project to attempts to downplay the contributions and initiatives of the Cross River State Government, said the road was not one of the projects captured for execution by the commission.

According to Duke, the Nyanghasang Community Road is a project of the Cross River State Government, and not that of the NDDC.

He emphasised that the project’s origins dated back to the administration of former Governor Liyel Imoke and continues under the current Governor Bassey Out administration, who is actively intervening in road infrastructure across the Nyanghasang community.

Duke reinforced the state government’s earlier position, laying to rest speculation over the project’s ownership.

“If anyone is in a position to clarify this issue, it is me. I represent the NDDC in this state, and I am fully aware of all NDDC projects as captured in our budget….

“I want to categorically reiterate that the Nyanghasang Road project is not an NDDC initiative. From inception to this point, the entire effort has been undertaken by the state government,” Duke said.

He criticised attempts by some federal lawmakers to take undue credit for state-led projects, describing it as a tactic to siphon public funds, and mislead constituents.

“Some individuals from the Senate came in, hurriedly asphalted a section of the road, and tried to claim ownership to divert funds. There is no Bill of Engineering Measurement and Evaluation (BEME), voucher, or award letter to substantiate their claim. It is unfortunate that Cross River is being used as a smokescreen for financial misappropriation,” Duke asserted.

He further stressed that all NDDC projects are properly documented and budgeted for.

The only project captured and commissioned recently was a 900-meter stretch of Idang Road in Calabar South.

He explained that the controversy began when some individuals attempted to rename Nyanghasang Road ahead of an NDDC commissioning event without the consent of the local government council.

“At NDDC, we insist on transparent processes, including proper site handovers, devoid of political manipulation. If Nyanghasang were an NDDC project, it would have followed due process involving the state government, not a federal legislator who played no oversight role but chose to brand the project with personal images,” he said.

Also speaking at the press briefing over the weekend, the Cross River State Commissioner for Works, Hon. Ankpo Pius Edet, reaffirmed the state government’s ownership, and execution of the project.

He confirmed that the road was awarded and fully funded by the state, from the previous administration to Governor Bassey Otu’s current tenure.

“This road is vital to the people and government of Cross River State. The construction has been ongoing, except for a short segment that was previously delayed. Governor Otu made its completion a priority upon assumption of office,” Ankpo explained.

He described attempts by a federal legislator to claim the project as “deceptive and unfair,” adding that the purported commissioning took place without consultation or involvement of the state government.

“There was no coordination with the Ministry of Works. The event was advertised solely as the commissioning of an NDDC office. This road project is neither an NDDC nor a Federal Government initiative,” Edet stated.

Echoing this, Commissioner Duke revealed he was not informed of any official commissioning and condemned the use of political campaign-style images on public project materials.

He also referenced similar issues with the Idang Road project, noting that it was inappropriately renamed without local consultation.

“Only half of Idang Road has been completed. Renaming it to ‘Etinyin Ekpenyong Oniong’ – a senator’s uncle – without consulting local residents sparked anger and division in the community,” he said.

Duke further criticised the placement of the senator’s photograph on NDDC-funded streetlights, calling it misleading and inappropriate.

“These are NDDC projects. If any image is to be displayed, it should be that of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, not a contractor’s or politician’s. You execute a project as a contractor, get paid, then try to rebrand it as a personal initiative. That’s dishonest,” he declared.

He emphasised that NDDC is not competing with the state government; instead, the Commission seeks to collaborate and complement the government in critical areas of intervention.

Duke also lauded Governor Bassey Edet Otu for the massive infrastructural projects embarked upon since assumption of office, adding that Governor Otu’s policies and programs broadly align with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda; hence, there is no conflict between NDDC as a federal government agency and the state government.

“The governor has consistently advocated for an even spread of NDDC projects across the three senatorial districts to eliminate the feeling of marginalization within the state.”

He concluded with a firm call on federal lawmakers to focus on delivering their designated constituency projects rather than attempting to hijack and politicize NDDC efforts for personal gain.