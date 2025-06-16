Mokwa Flood: IDPs to Leave Camps, Documentation Begins

Laleye Dipo in Minna

Persons displaced as a result of the recent flash flood and are presently being quartered in Schools in Mokwa Town of Niger State are to leave the Internally Displaced Persons Camps within the next one week.

Not less than 3088 persons were displaced by the May 28 flood which ravaged three communities in Mokwa town.

As at the last count, 207 people have been confirmed dead as a result of the catastrophe

THISDAY learnt that preparatory to ejecting the displaced persons from the camps, their documentations commenced last Wednesday and continued through the weekend.

It was gathered that no fewer than 500 households have been documented in readiness for their leaving the camps.

According to findings, the state government is to provide funds for the IDPs to rent accommodations in Mokwa Town.

It was not known how much the government will be releasing to the people but an official who was among those carrying out the documentation said the “money will be for house rent and feeding” adding they may be in the rented houses until both the federal and state governments complete the construction of new houses for them as promised.

The federal government, it would be recalled, donated N2bn to the victims for their resettlement while on its part the Niger State Government gave N1bn apart from 100 trucks of food items pledged by the FG and 50 trucks of edible items by the state government.

In addition, the state government is to construct the Mokwa to Raba Road already washed off which the contract valued at N7bn had been awarded.

It could however not be confirmed as at press time if these pledges have been fulfilled.

Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago speaking on Arise television midweek confirmed government’s lack of interest in people staying in IDP camps.

“The state government understands that keeping people in IDP camps is not okay; people will not live like human beings there” Governor Bago told the TV station.

“IDP camps we have frowned at them at all levels of government we want to transition them to the town” he further said

Meanwhile, the Taraba State Government has joined the league of sympathisers visiting the government and people of Niger State over the Mokwa flood disaster with a delegation from the state led by the senator representing Taraba Central, Senator Manu Haruna, calling at Government House, Minna to extend the condolences of the state government over the flood disaster during which the Taraba government donated N50m to the appeal fund

Senator Haruna described the flood as “a monumental loss and a national disaster” adding that “Taraba State Government shares in the grief of the government and people of Niger State, especially the affected families”.

Former Niger State Governor Dr Muazu Babangida Aliyu during a similar visit expressed deep sorrow over the tragic event and extended his heartfelt condolences to Governor Bago and the good people of Niger State.

Dr. Aliyu described the disaster as “a painful reminder of the vulnerabilities many communities face” and urged the governor to remain steadfast in his efforts to mitigate such occurrences.

While acknowledging that some natural disasters are inevitable, Dr. Mu’azu Babangida Aliyu noted that “human actions such as building on flood plains often worsen their impact”.

The former governor then called on all levels of government to uphold their responsibilities by enforcing regulations, promoting environmental discipline, and planning resilient infrastructure.”