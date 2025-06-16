Mbah’s Support Soars as Enugu First Lady Concludes State Tour

– Targets more women, children for economic, educational empowerment

Gideon Arinze

Enugu State First Lady, Mrs. Nkechiyere Mbah, has concluded her familiarisation tours across the three senatorial zones of the state during which she received massive support and warm receptions from royal fathers, women groups, professional bodies, youths and political stakeholders.

This was even as she promised to empower more women and prepare them for economic opportunities through skills acquisition and vocational trainings, while also continuing to prioritise the education of the less-privileged children.

Speaking at Awgu, Enugu West Senatorial District, during the weekend, the First Lady, who had previously visited Amagunze and Nsukka, where she met with women, youths, and leaders of Enugu East Senatorial District and Enugu North Senatorial District, respectively, said the familiarisation tour was part of her commitment to reaching every part of the state and listening to the voices of the people.

“This familiarisation visit is an opportunity to connect with you and understand your unique challenges and aspirations. It is also a chance to celebrate the unity and diversity that define our people.

“I am deeply impressed by the spirit of togetherness and the collective efforts of your leaders and stakeholders, who have continually worked to promote peace and development in the zones,” she said.

She lauded the contributions of the 17 local government areas that make up the three senatorial zones, noting their historical roles in building the economic and political foundation of the state.

The wife of the governor also commended the zones for their consistent dedication to peace, unity, and social progress, and praised women of Enugu State for their tireless efforts in moving their families and communities forward.

Her words: “As I meet with stakeholders and the womenfolk from this district, I am reminded of women’s critical role in community development and social transformation. Through your efforts, families are nurtured, businesses thrive, and communities grow stronger.

“I am, therefore, committed to supporting initiatives that empower women, enhance their skills, and provide platforms for their voices to be heard in decision-making.

“As the First Lady of Enugu State, my role is one of service—championing causes that affect our families, women, children, and communities. Hence, I have come to listen, learn, and lend a hand. We must work to eliminate social, economic, and cultural barriers that prevent our women from succeeding.

“I am committed to supporting skill acquisition, maternal health, prevention of gender-based violence, and access to education. No woman should be left behind.”

Many community leaders and women organisations across the zones have equally reiterated their support for the Mbah administration beyond his current tenure, and expressed gratitude to the first lady for complementing what they described as the great works of her husband in the 260 wards of the state.

Speaking, the Council Chairman of Awgu LGA, Hon Uchenna Okolo; Speaker, Enugu State House of Assembly, Hon. Uchenna Ugwu; Chief of Staff to the Governor, Barr. Victor Udeh; Member representing Awgu North State Constituency, Hon. Jane Eneh, Commissioner for Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Barr. Ugochi Madueke; Special Adviser to the Governor on Diaspora, Barr. Olangwa Ezekwu, Mrs. Ifenna Onoh, Special Assistant to the Governor on Political Mobilisation, PDP State Chairman, Dr Martin Chukwuweike, PDP State Assistant Organising Secretary, Barr Lovina Eneh, Chairman, Enugu State Capital Territory Development Authority, Barr Uche Anya, as well as wives of the chairmen, among others, expressed delight at the visit, noting that the zone would keep mobilising for the governor beyond 2027.

Likewise, various speakers during the Enugu First Lady’s visit to Enugu East Senatorial District Nkanu East, Member representing Nkanu East/West Federal Constituency, Hon. Nnolim Nnaji; Chairman, Association of Local Governments of Nigeria, ALGON, Hon Okechukwu Edeh; Member representing Nkanu East State Constituency, Hon Okey Mbah; Commissioner for Children, Gender and Social Development, Mrs. Ngozi Enih; Member Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Board of Trustees, Dame Rita Mbah; wife of Nkanu East Chairman, Mrs. Edeh, among others, extolled Mrs. Mbah for the lofty projects initiated by her office, noting their positive impacts on lives and contributions to the development of the state.

In the same vein, the Chairman of Nsukka Local Government Council, Engr. Jude Asogwa; who spoke on behalf of other chairmen from the zone, as well as many other speakers during Mrs. Mbah’s visit to Enugu North Senatorial District, lauded the First Lady for rolling out programmes that had started transforming lives of women and children in the six LGAs of the zone.