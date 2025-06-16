Leemon Ikpea Felicitates Tinubu, Nigerians on 26 Unbroken Years of Democracy

Commends FG’s reforms, says economic pains temporary

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

Prominent businessman and industrialist, Chief Leemon Ikpea, CON, has congratulated President Bola Tinubu and the Nigerian people on the occasion of the celebration of 26 unbroken years of democracy in Nigeria.

In a statement yesterday, Ikpea, who is the Founder and Executive Chairman of Lee Engineering Group and Allied Companies Limited, praised the administration’s determination to steer the country through tough but necessary reforms.

Besides, he praised the administration of Tinubu for staying the course in implementing difficult but necessary policies aimed at repositioning the economy for long-term growth and stability.

He also welcomed the recent strategic changes at the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), describing them as a bold move toward sanitising the country’s oil and gas sector and restoring confidence in its operations.

“This Democracy Day, we are not only marking our return to civilian rule, but also a season of courageous decisions and visionary leadership. President Tinubu has shown that he is willing to make the hard calls needed to reposition Nigeria,” the Esan Chief added.

He hailed the resilience of Nigerians over the years, particularly in navigating the economic challenges that have followed recent reforms, stating that the reforms had begun to yield the expected results.

“This year’s Democracy Day celebration is especially significant as it comes at a time when our country is taking bold steps to redefine its economic trajectory. While the path has not been without pain, I commend President Tinubu and his team for their focus on reforms that are now beginning to yield real and measurable results,” he stressed.

Ikpea acknowledged that the removal of fuel subsidies, exchange rate unification, and other fiscal adjustments initially brought hardship to many Nigerians. However, he noted that these policy shifts were long overdue and are now creating room for a more transparent, market-driven, and sustainable economy.

According to him, no nation advances without sacrifice, and the early signs of economic stabilisation, increased investor confidence, and renewed interest in key sectors suggest that the country is on the right path.

“The economic reforms undertaken in the past year are starting to bear fruit. Inflation is beginning to ease, the naira has shown greater resilience, and the country is attracting renewed interest from global investors who are now more confident in the transparency and direction of our fiscal and monetary framework. These are not minor achievements, they are foundational to our national rebirth,” Ikpea said.

The Lee Engineering boss called on Nigerians from all walks of life to remain optimistic and to play active roles in building a more united and prosperous nation. He emphasised the need for national cohesion, civic responsibility, and continued support for the administration’s efforts, noting that governance cannot succeed in a vacuum.

He also commended the government’s efforts in tackling insecurity, improving infrastructure, and pushing forward social investment programmes aimed at cushioning the effects of economic reforms.

“As a businessman and a patriotic Nigerian, I see firsthand the impact that policy stability, infrastructural development, and security have on economic activity. The government must continue to consolidate on recent gains, ensuring that more citizens can feel the benefits of reform in their daily lives,” he said.

Reiterating his belief in Nigeria’s greatness, Ikpea expressed confidence that the country would emerge stronger and more self-reliant if the current policy direction is sustained. He said the transformation of Nigeria will not happen overnight, but requires persistent action, institutional strengthening, and faith in the democratic process.

While extending warm greetings to the President, members of the National Assembly, the judiciary, and all Nigerians committed to the ideals of democracy, he urged Nigerians not to forget the sacrifice of those who came before now.

He urged Nigerians to remain patient, cooperative, and optimistic as the country navigates this transitional phase, stressing that the current momentum must not be lost to cynicism or political distractions.

“This is a time for optimism, not despair. Nigeria has all it needs to succeed: Talent, natural resources, and an increasingly reform-minded government. Let us hold on to the promise of this democracy and build the kind of nation we all desire,” he stated.