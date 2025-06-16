Late Jibril Aminu, a National Icon, Says Kema Chikwe                                   

The former minister of aviation, Dr. Kema Chikwe has described late Professor Jibril Aminu who passed on last week as “a national icon.”

Chikwe, in a tribute to Aminu yesterday said his intellect, integrity, and influence shaped generations and transformed institutions in Nigeria and beyond, and that his passing marked the end of a monumental chapter in Nigeria’s history.

Chikwe, who was Nigeria’s Ambassador to Ireland, stated: “I join other associates of Professor Jibril Aminu not only to mourn his passing but to celebrate the life of an extraordinary Nigerian. Professor Aminu was more than a scholar; he was a national compass. As minister of education, he envisioned an equitable and progressive system that empowered minds and bridged social divides. Later, as Minister of Petroleum, he steered one of Nigeria’s most critical sectors with exceptional competence, transparency, and patriotic foresight.”

Ambassador Chikwe said the reforms Aminu implemented laid foundations that are still felt today in Nigeria.

Chikwe continues in the tribute: “Yet, perhaps, Aminu’s greatest legacy lies in the quiet, determined way he mentored others. To thousands, he was a teacher. To many more, he was a father figure, a counselor, a voice of reason in turbulent times. He believed in excellence, discipline, and service above self – and he lived those values until the very end.

“The late Professor Aminu was one of the closest friends of my late brother-in-law, Ajie Ukpabi Asika, and his wife, my eldest sister, Chief Mrs. Chinyere Asika. By extension, he became a cherished friend to our entire family. When he, as Minister of Education, sought to publish his visionary speeches on education in Nigeria, my sister introduced me to him.

“At the time, Dilibe Onyeama and I were on the planning committee for the first Enugu International Book Fair and served on the executive committees of both the Publishers Association and the Association of Nigerian Authors.

“Dilibe, being a well-known author, was introduced to my sister and to Professor Aminu to collaborate on the project. Although Dilibe later withdrew from the project, I continued working on it. After editing the manuscript, I submitted it to Heinemann for publication. David Ogbodo, Professor Aminu’s dedicated and resourceful Special Assistant, provided all the necessary logistics.

“Despite my several trips to Heinemann in Ibadan and my best efforts, the book was unfortunately never published due to circumstances beyond my control. Nonetheless, Professor Aminu recognised my intellectual potential and encouraged me. May Almighty Allah grant Aminu’s soul eternal rest.”