Lasims Emporium Launches Premium Fabric Store in Lagos

Funmi Ogundare

The Lagos fashion scene just got a major style upgrade with the grand opening of Lasims Emporium, a premium walk-in fabric store now open at Ogudu Road.

Founded by fashion entrepreneur, Mrs Simisola Adewole, Lasims Emporium brings a curated collection of high-quality fabrics to style-conscious shoppers.

What began as an online venture has now blossomed into a physical storefront, driven by growing customer demand for an immersive, in-person shopping experience.

“Fabrics are not just materials, they are expressions of personality and culture,” said Mrs. Adewole during the launch. “We wanted to create a space where people could feel the textures, see the richness, and choose pieces that speak to their individual style.”

The store, she noted, offers a diverse range of fabrics for both men and women, including elegant lace, vibrant ankara, classic cotton, and exclusive vintage selections.

Each fabric is carefully sourced from trusted local and international suppliers, ensuring a blend of quality, uniqueness and affordability.

“What sets us apart is simple: when you wear Lasims, compliments follow,” Adewole added.

Lasims Emporium, she said, also provides nationwide delivery, allowing customers from all corners of Nigeria to access its premium offerings, adding that plans are already underway to open a second branch in Ikeja, broadening reach and convenience for fabric lovers across the city.

Designers, stylists and fashion enthusiasts are invited to experience the world of Lasims, where elegance meets individuality in every yard.