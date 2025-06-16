June 12: Much Ado About Tinubu’s Address Before N’Assembly

Deji Elumoyewrites that this year’s Democracy Day was marked for the first time with an address to a joint sitting of the National Assembly by President Bola Tinubu last Thursday.

June 12 has become a watershed in the history of the Nigerian nation. It was a day Nigerians of voting age voted in their numbers to elect the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Chief MoshoodKashimawoOlawaleAbiola emerging as the clear winner against the candidate of the National Republican Convention (NRC), Alhaji Bashir Tofa.

Few days after, the then Military President, General Ibrahim Babangida annulled the election, described globally as the freest and fairest poll in the nation’s political history, sparking widespread protests and civil unrest across the country.

The June 12 election demonstrated Nigerians’ ability to put aside ethnic, religious, and regional differences to vote for a leader who would bring positive change.

The annulment and subsequent protests highlighted Nigerians’ commitment to democracy and their determination to hold leaders accountable.

Abiola’s courage and determination in the face of adversity in the wake of the annulment made him a symbol of Nigeria’s democratic struggle.

By the turn of the Fourth Republic in 1999, President Olusegun Obasanjo, who never from the onset believed in the principle of June 12, did nothing to remember the day throughout his eight-year reign. His successors, Umaru Musa Yar’Adua and DrGoodluck Jonathan, followed his path. Not until during the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari who in 2018 declared June 12 as Nigeria’s new Democracy Day to honor the significance of the June 12 election and its aftermath.

This decision replaced May 29, which had previously been celebrated as Democracy Day to mark the transition to civilian rule in 1999.

This year’s Democracy Day on June 12 was however marked with a difference. Rather than the day being celebrated with a parade at the Eagles Square in Abuja, President Bola Tinubu decided to take the celebration to the chambers of the legislative arm of government, the National Assembly.

It was there at the House of Representatives Chamber that he addressed a joint session of both the Senate and the House of Representatives.

The session was attended by past Presidents of the Senate and ex-Speakers of the House of Representatives including DrBukolaSaraki, Anyim Pius Anyim.

From the executive side, was Vice President KashimShettima; Chief of Staff to the President, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila; National Security Adviser, MallamNuhuRibadu; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, Ministers, heads of departments and agencies.

President of the Senate who doubles as Chairman of the National Assembly, Senator GodswillAkpabio presided over the session by welcoming President Tinubu to the first ever joint session of the National Assembly to commemorate Democracy Day.

The President in his detailed address before the federal legislators touched on politics, economy and other salient issues affecting the country.

President Tinubu conscious of his background as a pro-democracy activist told the lawmakers in particular and Nigerians especially law enforcement agencies in general that his two-year-old administration is open to criticism and that nobody should be crucified for calling him names.

His words: “Do not be afraid to hear an unkind word spoken against you. Some of the best advice a politician gets sometimes comes from his most ferocious opponents. We dare not seek silence because the imposed silence of repressed voices breeds chaos and ill will, not the harmonics of democracy in the long term.

“While malicious slander and libel should not go unattended, no one should bear the brunt of injustice for merely writing a bad report about me or calling me names. Democracy requires a fair degree of tolerance for harsh words and stinging insults. Call me names, call me whatever you will, and I will still call upon democracy to defend your right to do so.”

The lay back posture of the opposition parties also attracted the attention of the President who used the forum to taunt the parties especially the main opposition party, People’s Democratic Party. To Tinubu, the PDP has become tattered that it can no longer pose any serious threat to the ruling All Progressives Congress.

He, therefore, appealed to the leaders of the PDP to tackle their internal crisis which is making their leaders to defect in droves to the APC. He also denied insinuations that the APC was moving to turn Nigeria into a one party State.

According to the President: “To those who ring the alarm that the APC is intent on a one-party state, I offer you a most personal promise. While your alarm may be as a result of your panic, it rings in error. At no time in the past, nor any instance in the present, and at no future juncture shall I view the notion of a one-party state

as good for Nigeria. I have never attempted to alter any political party registration with INEC. Equally, my friends, we cannot blame anybody seeking to bail out of a sinking ship even without a life jacket.

“Look at my political history. I would be the last person to advocate such a scheme. In 2003, when the then-governing party tried to sweep the nation clean of political opposition through plot and manipulation, I was the last of

the progressive governors standing in my region. In all their numbers and false grandeur, they boasted of ruling, not governing Nigeria for the next half century or more. Where are they now? Yet, I stood alone. My allies had been induced into defeat. My adversaries held all the cards that mortal man could carry. Even with all of that, they could not control our national destiny because fate is written from above. A greater power did not want Nigeria to become a one-party state back then. Nigeria will not become such a state now.

“The failed effort to create a one-party state placed progressive political

forces on a trajectory to form the APC. It put me on the trajectory which has brought me before you today. I dare not do such a favour to any political adversary by repeating the same mistake of political overreach. A one-party state is not in the offing. Nor should it ever be. That said, we would be guilty of political malpractice if we closed the door on those from other parties who now seek to join the APC.

“Political parties fearful of members leaving may be better served by examining their internal processes and affairs rather than fearfully conjuring up demons that do not exist. For me, I would say try your best to put your house in order. I will not help you do so. It is, indeed, a pleasure to witness you in such disarray. We must welcome and accept the diversity and number of political

parties just as we welcome and embrace the diversity of our population. Our efforts must never be to eliminate political competition but to make that competition salutary to the national well-being by working across the political aisle whenever possible. One area in which democracy calls us to work together, whether in the legislative or executive branch, whether in this or other political parties, is that of economic and social development.”

On the economy, Tinubu said upon assuming office, his team moved to reform the country’s ailing economy adding that the reforms had started yielding results.

In his words:“We introduced fundamental reforms to correct structural imbalances that prevented maximum growth. We are already seeing results. GDP grew by 3.4 per cent in 2024, with Q4 hitting 4.6 per cent, the highest quarter of growth in over a decade.

Inflation is easing gradually, steadying the price of food staples like rice and beans.

“Our net foreign reserves have increased fivefold, and the Naira exchange rate has stabilised. Our balance of payments position is positive; our sovereign credit rating is improving as we continue to promote oil and non-oil exports. States now do not need to go about borrowing to pay salaries.”

The President in address didn’t fail to recognise the importance of his fellow pro-democracy activists especially those who fought for the validation of the June 12 election result by conferring them with national honours.

The beneficiaries include Nobel Laureate, Prof Wole Soyinka (GCON); heroine of the June 12 struggle, late KudiratAbiola (CFR);

Shehu Musa Yar’Adua (GCFR), Prof. Humphrey Nwosu (CON), Rear Admiral NdubuisiKanu (CON), AlhajiBalarabe Musa (CFR), Pa. Alfred Rewani (CFR), BagaudaKaltho (OON), ChimaUbani (OON), Dr. BekoRansome-Kuti (CON), and Alao Aka Bashorun (CON).

Others include Chief Frank Kokori (CON), Emma Ezeazu (OON), BamideleAturu (OON), Professor Festus Iyayi (CON), Dr John Yima Sen (OON), AlhajaSawabaGambo (CON), Dr. Alex Ibru (CON), Chief Bola Ige (CFR), Pa. Reuben Fasoranti (CFR), Sen. Ayo Fasanmi (CON), Sen. Polycarp Nwite (CON) and Dr. NurudeenOlowopopo (CON).

He also confered posthumous national honours on Ken SaroWiwa (CON), the leader of the Ogoni Nine and his fellow travellers, Saturday Dobee (OON), NorduEawo (OON), Daniel Gbooko (OON), Paul Levera (OON), Felix Nuate (OON), BariborBera (OON), BarinemKiobel (OON), and John Kpuine (OON).

Of note, however, is the fact that President Tinubu in his speech left out some prominent pro-democracy activists who were also in the trenches with him who deserve national honours. It will therefore not be out of place if the list is reviewed to accommodate the underlisted activists as well as others before the investiture of the awardees in July, 2025.

They include Leader of Afenifere and National Democratic Coalition (NADECO), a key figure in the pro-democracy movement, late Chief Michael AdekunleAjasin; NADECO Deputy Leader and prominent activist, Chief Anthony Enahoro; NADECO General Secretary, Ayo Opadokun; Chief Abraham Adesanya; and former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Oba OluFalae.

Others are former Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) President, Chief OlisaAgbakoba; former US Ambassador to Nigeria who supported the pro-democracy movement, Ambassador Walter Carrington; Veteran politician and activist, Chief OlabiyiDurojaiye; former Governor of Old Kwara state, Chief Cornelius Adebayo; former Deputy Governor of Lagos state, MrsKofoAkerele-Bucknor; former Ekiti State Governor, DrKayodeFayemi; Senator BabafemiOjudu; YinkaOdumakin; Joe Okei-Odumakin and Innocent Chukwuma.