  • Monday, 16th June, 2025

Inflation Drops to 22.97%

Nigeria | 6 hours ago

James Emejo in Abuja

The Consumer Price Index (CPI), which measures the rate of change in prices of goods and services, eased to 22.97 per cent in May compared to 23.71 per cent in April, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said Monday.

Year-on-year, headline inflation stood at 10.98 per cent (rebased estimate May 2024) lower than 33.95 per cent (2009 base year).

According to the May CPI figures, food inflation stood at 21.14 per cent year-on-year in May compared to 40.66 per cent in May 2024.

The NBS, however, cautioned that, “The significant decline in the annual food inflation figure is technically due to the change in the base year.”

Month-on-month, the food index increased to 2.19 per cent from 2.06 per cent in April.

The NBS attributed the moderate increase to increase to the “rate of decrease in the average prices of yam, avenger (ogbono/apon), cassava tuber, maize flour, fresh pepper, sweet potatoes, among others.

On the other hand, core inflation, which excludes the prices of volatile agricultural produces and energy, stood at 22.28 per cent year-on-year in May compared to 27.04 per cent in May 2024.

Month-on-month, the core index dropped to 1.10 per cent in May compared to 1.34 per cent in April.

Details later…

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.