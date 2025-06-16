Ijaw Traditional Rulers’ Appoints Committee to Resolve Lingering Crisis in Okomu Community

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

In a bid to resolve the agelong crisis in Okomu community, Ijaw traditional rulers have appointed an 18-man Peace and Conflict Resolution committee to resolve the crisis.

This development came after a meeting among stakeholders including the traditional rulers which cut across the riverine areas of the Ijaw communities in Ondo, Edo, Delta and Bayelsa States where it was resolved that all identified factions should cease hostilities and work towards a peaceful resolution.

Traditional Rulers who approved the reconciliation move include, HRM. William Ogoba, Pere of Gbaramatu Kingdom; HRM. Zacheus Egbunu, Pere of Arogbo Kingdom; HRM. Joel Ibane, Pere Of Iduwini Kingdom; HRM. Capt, King Frank Okiakpe, Pere Of Gbaraun Kingdom, HRM Stephen Oyabebefa Ebikeme, Pere of Poromor Kingdom; HRM. Godwin Ogunoyibo, Pere Of Olodiama; HRM. Gbebokedi Ajiroba, Pere of Tubutoru; and HRM. Roman Ikiyouseigha, Pere Of Furupagha.

The committee, headed by Chief Sunny Ajele is to engage with critical stakeholders to identify the root causes of the crisis and propose solutions.

Others in the Committee are;

High Chief Pascal Akpofagha Secretary, High Chief Thompson Eduh, treasurer, Gen Don Ben Donyegha, Amb Andrew Igiri, High Chief Julius Tonfawei and others.

The committee was tasked with critical areas to foster peace in the affected region, including conducting a comprehensive assessment, facilitating dialogue and reconciliation between the warring factions, documenting damage and losses caused by the crisis, including property destroyed, to facilitate compensation, as well as work closely with security agencies.

The Okomu Community in Ovia Southwest Local Government Area of Edo State where the Okomu Oil Palm Plc is domiciled, has been plagued by a long-standing crisis for many years, where several people have lost their lives and over 74 houses razed down.

Caught in the midst of the conflict in the Ovia locality and severely impacted by the crisis, were several Ijaw villages, including Okomu, Agbede, Oweike, and Okorodudu.

The crisis led to heightened tensions and instability in the area, causing significant disruptions to the lives of the people in these settlements.

Several attempts by leaders of Ijaw groups including the Ijaw National Congress (INC), to resolve the crisis were short-lived, after attaining minimal effect as both factions continue to lay claims to dominance and the alleged one sided role played by past administrations for political reasons.

In a statement in Benin City at the weekend, head of the reconciliation committee, Chief Sunday Ajele said the agelong crisis has its roots in a dispute between different factions within the community.

According to Chief Ajele, “This crisis has been lingering for years now without a solution. INC came but couldn’t do much. Prominent ijaw people tried but were also frustrated out. The major community is Okomu but the crisis escalated to other areas where some persons were killed and houses burnt.

“In the Agbede community they burned over 30 houses, and in the Winke community, they destroyed about 18 houses, at Okorodudu six Houses were burnt. Most security men are afraid to go to the waterside”. That is where a certain militant leader Lawrence came from” he said.

Ajele further noted: “But the traditional rulers told Lawrence to surrender his tools which he never did. The military and the state’s vigilante invaded his community, destroyed his property, and killed his boy”. Lawrence managed to escape but came back with a reprisal attack on those he fingered to have let out his secrets to the government amongst his kinsmen and this eventually escalated”.

Continuing he said, “What we want to do now as a committee is to bring everyone together under one roof to live as one and work with security agents to do a thorough work in the waterside areas to ensure peace return to the Okomu community”.

While pointing accusing fingers at the divide-and-rule tactics used by the top government of the past administrations, which some believe have exacerbated the crisis, Ajele outlined the vision of the committee for peace and reconciliation in the community, believing that dialogue, understanding, and mutual respect are key to resolving the crisis.

He expressed hope that the resolution committee headed by him is expected to bring a new level of hope and optimism to the community, promising to work tirelessly to bring the warring factions together and find a lasting solution to the crisis.