Human Right Groups Decry Benue Killings, Call on FG to Act Decisively 

* Tinubu sues for peace

Yinka Olatunbosun

The recent attacks in Benue State, Nigeria, which have resulted in significant loss of life and displacement, has ignited outrage online and on the streets of Makurdi, the state capital.

According to a report by Amnesty International, gunmen launched a coordinated attack on Yelewata village in Benue State’s Guma area, killing at least 100 people. The attack occurred between late Friday and early Saturday, June 13 and 14.

It was widely reported that the death toll may exceed 200, with many families burned inside their bedrooms and dozens still missing. Hundreds were injured while many survivors are without adequate medical care.

Benue State Governor Hyacinth Alia has sent a delegation to offer support to relatives of the victims. However, the state government has faced criticism for allegedly suppressing peaceful protests that erupted in the wake of the killings.

Indeed, protests broke out in Makurdi, the state capital, with youths blocking major highways and demanding justice and protection. The police had allegedly arrested 14 people in connection with the protests, which were allegedly hijacked by hoodlums.

It is believed that the attacks may have been linked to herders, with some reports suggesting foreign mercenaries may have been involved. The police have also arrested 33 individuals from northern Nigeria who were attempting to take residence in a private property in Makurdi.

The incident has since sparked widespread outrage, with calls for President Bola Tinubu to declare a state of emergency in Benue State.

On X (formerly known as Twitter), a tweep @BI_TINLAYE wrote: “Those horrible videos I watched about that innocent 200 citizens of Benue Nigeria that got massacred is the most saddest videos ever, like why can’t the government declare the state of emergency in that state?”

Another tweep @NelsonSplendid1 wrote: “Why should the government rehabilitate people who deliberately killed innocent children? What crime did these little children commit that warranted their massacre by Fulani herdsmen? A state of emergency should be declared in Benue to end this pogrom now.”

Human rights organisations have also warned that unchecked violence in the region could spiral into a wider ethnic in the wake of the killings.

Amnesty International has described the incident as “horrifying,” criticizing the Nigerian authorities for failing to curb the violence. It demanded an immediate end to the “almost daily bloodshed” and swift justice for the perpetrators.

Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) warned that Nigeria is on the brink of a full-scale ethnic war if the government fails to act decisively. It condemned the massacre of over 200 people in Benue State by suspected armed Fulani herdsmen.

Initiative for Human Rights and Gender Awareness (IHRGA) has started a petition on online calling for an end to the Benue killings. It shared its concerns using hashtags #StopBenueKillings #SaveBenue #JusticeForYelewata.

These organizations have expressed concern over the Nigerian government’s inability to protect its citizens and prevent such attacks. They also highlighted the need for urgent action to prevent further loss of life and livelihood.

Meanwhile, President Tinubu has issued a press statement in reaction to the onslaught in Benue State.

He said: “Enough is enough! I have directed the security agencies to act decisively, arrest perpetrators of these evil acts on all sides of the conflict, and prosecute them. Political and community leaders in Benue State must act responsibly and avoid inflammatory utterances that could further increase tensions and killings.

“This is the time for Governor Alia to act as a statesman and immediately lead the process of dialogue and reconciliation that will bring peace to Benue. Our people must live in peace, and it is possible when leaders across the divides work together in harmony and differences are identified and addressed with fairness, openness and justice.”