Group Canvasses Support for Tinubu’s Re-election

Amby Uneze in Owerri

As Nigeria gears up for the 2027 general election, a new group known as the ‘Renewed Hope Consolidation Mandate Efforts’ (RHCME), has been formed to canvass support for the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Explaining the motive for setting up the group, Founder and National Coordinator, RHCME, Rt. Hon. Kelechi Kennedy Nwagwu, told THISDAY that they are overwhelmed by the many transformational progress made by the Tinubu’s administration in just two years and believed that if another term is given to him, he would change the narrative of Nigeria development.

He said: “The RHCME aims is to consolidate the gains of the Renewed Hope Agenda, further entrenching President Tinubu’s vision for a prosperous and developed Nigeria. With a focus on delivering tangible results and improving the lives of Nigerians, the mandate efforts are poised to make a significant impact.”

Nwagwu stated that the group is centred around several key areas, including: sustenance of economic growth, reducing poverty, and improving the standard of living for Nigerians, strengthening law enforcement agencies and promoting community policing to ensure the safety and security of Nigerians, as well as prioritising infrastructure development, including road construction, energy generation, and water resource management.

According to him, as the 2027 general election approaches, Nigerians can expect to see the fruits of the Renewed Hope Agenda. With the RHCME leading the charge, President Tinubu’s vision for a prosperous and developed Nigeria is set to become a reality,.

Adding that under the leadership of Nwagwu, the mandate efforts are well-positioned to deliver results and pave the way for President Tinubu’s re-election in 2027. “

“The future of Nigeria is built on continuity and progress. As we move towards the 2027 Presidential Election, our commitment remains strong: to support the Renewed Hope agenda and ensure sustained growth, stability, and development for our nation. Join us in consolidating the achievements of the current administration and pushing Nigeria towards greater heights,” he said.

The former Speaker of Imo State House of Assembly reiterated that the group is structured in such a way that the body is spread across the country with national leadership, zonal, State, local government and wards coordinators, stating that the stakeholders’ list provide comprehensive directory of key individuals involved at all levels, ensuring transparency and ease of access to essential personnel.