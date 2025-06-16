FIRS Discusses Withholding Tax Regulation With Consultants, Professional Bodies, Compliance Experts

*Reiterates commitment to collaboration

In furtherance of its reform-focused agenda and strategic shift toward voluntary compliance, the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) recently convened a robust stakeholder forum involving tax consultants, professional bodies, and compliance experts to address the practical implementation of the 2024 Withholding Tax (WHT) Regulations.

The forum served as an open platform for professionals and advisers to engage directly with the Service, gain clarity on technical aspects of the new framework, and discuss opportunities to strengthen mutual accountability and shared understanding. The WHT reform represents a major step toward modernizing Nigeria’s tax environment and is part of the broader effort to make the system more transparent, efficient, and aligned with international standards.

Key sessions at the engagement addressed core features of the reform, including tax deduction obligations, exemptions, installment arrangements, and updated compliance protocols. The benefits of the revised regulation—particularly in easing the burden on smaller businesses and promoting consistency in deduction practices—were discussed in detail.

Tax consultants described the forum as timely and necessary, reaffirming the role of such engagements in bridging the gap between policy and practice. The Service encouraged practitioners to continue guiding their clients with professionalism and accuracy, while serving as critical feedback partners in future reforms.

Reinforcing the Service’s commitment, Collins Osagie Omokaro, Special Adviser on Communications and Advocacy to the Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service, Zacch Adedeji, explained that these engagements were aligned with the leadership’s vision of responsive tax administration. “The Executive Chairman has made it clear that effective tax administration must be built on dialogue and understanding. These forums provide us with an opportunity to offer clarity, listen to feedback, and work collaboratively with taxpayers to improve outcomes. That is how we build trust and ensure long-term compliance,” he stated.

The forum concluded with the recognition of top taxpayers who have demonstrated exemplary compliance and timely remittance—underscoring FIRS’s appreciation for transparency and civic responsibility.

As Nigeria advances toward a more modern and inclusive tax system, the FIRS continues to engage constructively with the professional community, promote taxpayer education, and reinforce its commitment to service excellence.