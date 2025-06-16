FG: Over 60% of TVET Graduates Securing Employment in Nigeria

The Federal Government through the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning has said over 60 per cent of Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) graduates are securing employment or starting business in the country.

The Acting Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Dr Sampson Ebimaro, made this known at a one-day workshop held in Birnin Kebbi on Monday.

The workshop on the National Poverty Reduction with Growth Strategy (NPRGS) was organised by the ministry.

The perm-sec, represented by Mrs Ayinde-Yakubu Olasumbo, the Director, National Monitoring and Evaluation Department of the ministry, said the programme aimed to curb the scourge of poverty among Nigerians.

Ebimaro observed that NPRGS was a key government initiative designed to accelerate national development by lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty within a decade.

The goals, he said, would be achieved through four core pillars of macroeconomic stabilisation, industrialisation, trade and growth, as well as redistributive programmes.

“In alignment with these goals, the programme has been strategically implemented through five critical components:

“Agriculture for Food and Job Programme (AFJP): Enhancing food security and rural employment by providing smallholder farmers with improved agricultural inputs, training and financial support.

“Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Programme. Equipping young Nigerians with employable skills for self-reliance and sustainable job creation,” he noted.

According to him, the initiative also focuses on the Rural Roads Construction Programme: “Expanding connectivity and improving market access for rural communities to drive local economies.

“Productivity Improvement Programme: Strengthening Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) to foster innovation and economic resilience.

“Training and Skill Acquisition Programme Empowering citizens with essential vocational skills to enable sustainable livelihoods and reduce unemployment.”

Ebimaro stated that recent field evaluation findings carried out highlight a 25-30 per cent increase in crop yields, adding that: “Over 60 per cent of TVET graduates securing employment or starting businesses and enhanced rural road infrastructure.

“These had significantly boosted economic activities and access to essential services. At the end of day, the evaluative workshop will be used to triangulate the report of the field evaluation.”

The acting perm-sec urged all stakeholders to be open, analytical, and forward-thinking in their contributions.

“Your insights, recommendations and experiences will be instrumental in shaping the future of NPRGS and ensuring that its impact remains far-reaching, inclusive and sustainable,” he said.

Ebimaro reaffirmed the government’s unwavering commitment to fostering inclusive economic growth, job creation and national prosperity.

Earlier, the Head of Evaluation from the ministry, Mr Gomina Mohammed, explained that the evaluative workshop was essential to assess the impact, efficiency and sustainability of the intervention on the life of the beneficiaries and communities. (NAN)

