Ex-President Obasanjo to Inaugurate Projects in Zamfara

Nigeria | 7 seconds ago

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo is set to commission some major projects in Zamfara State on Tuesday.
A Government House statement said that Obasanjo will inaugurate the Yeriman Bakura Specialist Hospital, renovated by the the Governor Dauda Lawal’s administration
The statement signed by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, said that, “the hospital has been fully renovated and is now equipped with state-of-the-art facilities.
“Additionally, former President Obasanjo will commission major roads in the GRA Gusau area, which are part of the administration’s urban renewal project.”

